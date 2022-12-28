Nausena Shaurya Vatika: Yogi assures top navy officer of early completion of memorial

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command, that the ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’, a memorial highlighting the historic association between INS Gomati and Lucknow, would be completed quickly.

The CM’s assurance came when the FOC-in-C, visited him in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In his interaction with the CM, the senior navy officer also highlighted the importance of spreading awareness about the Indian Navy among the youth of the state.

He also and requested the chief minister for quickly finalising ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’.

Before meeting the chief minister, the FOC-in-C, also visited possible sites for construction of the memorial along with officials of the state’s tourism department.

The CM assured the senior navy officer of quick completion of the project. He added that besides enhancing tourism potential, the memorial project would also increase exposure to the Indian Navy.

INS Gomati was the last of the Godavari Class Guided Missile Frigate and was decommissioned after 34 years of service to the nation, on May 28, 2022.

Godavari Class Frigates were designed entirely by Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design and built indigenously by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

INS Gomati, named after river Gomati that flows from Pilibhit till it merges with the Ganga in the state, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on April 16, 1988. The crest depicts ‘Chhattar Manzil’ at Lucknow standing on the banks of the river Gomti, in blue colour.