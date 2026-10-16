Navratri 2026: From dandiya nights to garba festivals, here's where you can celebrate the festive season in Lucknow

Navratri festivities are underway and so are the celebrations with dandiya nights taking the centre stage. Lucknowites are putting their best foot forward to celebrate the evenings of garba and dandiya. A host of events have been rolled out to make the festivities special this year.

A file pix of Hindustan-Fever dandiya held in city and inset Singers Rehan Ali, Shreya Sharma and DJ Moksh will perform at BBD Academy on October 17 (Photo: HT)

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We take a look at some of the events.

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Hindi daily Hindustan, in association with Fever FM and Hindustan Times, is organising a Dandiya Nights event at the Babu Banarasi Das Academy on October 17. Fever Voice of UP winner Rehan Ali and runner-up Shreya Sharma will perform at the event and will be joined by DJ Moksh.

Singer Malini Awasthi will perform at UP Sangeet Natak academy on Saturday

“After winning the talent hunt contest, I am looking forward to entertaining Lucknowites with my live performance. Dandiya nights are very special for a singer. When your audience dances to your songs, it’s the best feeling,” says Noida-based singer Rehan, who was also a part of reality show Indian Idol earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} During the event, revellers can look forward to winning prizes such as best dressed, best dressed couple, best dancer, best dancer couple and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the event, revellers can look forward to winning prizes such as best dressed, best dressed couple, best dancer, best dancer couple and more. {{/usCountry}}

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On the same day, folk singer Malini Awasthi will curate an evening at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy where she will be performing garba and folk songs along with her troupe.

Students performing dandiya at GD Goenka School

A three-day Royal Dandiya Fest is being organised at IIDM Eco Centre, Gomti Nagar which will witness musical performances, a range of food and lots of prizes to win.

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“We have live musical performances by reality show SaReGaMaPa-fame singer Dharna Pahwa, singer-composer Zulfi Ali Raj and folk singer Manoj Porwad. We have live dhol, dandiya and garba sessions and cultural dance performances,” says the organiser.

A Garba and Dandiya Raas event is being held at GD Goenka School which will witness DJ Tasha from Ukraine. “We will be providing dandiya sticks to our guests and have a lot of prizes in store for them,” says organiser Sarvesh Goel. A two-day JoyRatri festival is being held at The Centrum on October 18 and 19. Hotel Ramada, too, is organising a two-day Dandiya Night at its premises on October 17 and 18.

A three-day Great Garba Festival is being held at UP Darshan Park which will witness performances by HRX, Perisha and Armero.

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Clubs in the state capital are also not far behind. Oudh Gymkhana Club is organising a music night for its members. The lush-green lawns of Lucknow Golf Club will witness a mega musical performance on October 19, informed its secretary Rajneesh Sethi.