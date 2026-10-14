Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa: I am prepping for a Navratri singing gig next year; I connect more with music than with playing dandiya and garba!

Having his roots in Gujarat, for actor Vishal Jethwa, Navratri and Dandiya celebrations hold a special place. A passionate singer, who likes to express himself, he is looking forward to turning his hobby into professional singing and wants to start from Navratri. Vishal Jethwa is looking forward to experiment with singing and feels Navratri gig is what he wants to do next! (Photo: Instagram)

The actor says, “Since I am a Gujarati, from childhood I loved playing garba-dandiya and now as a grown-up, more than playing, I love singing and being in the mahaul where there is a lot of music. Over the period of time, I have realised that I connect with music more by playing dandiya!”

Jethwa, known for Homebound (2025) and Mardaani 2 (2019), is attending concerts of his friends, including singers Kinjal Dave and Geeta Rabari, this year, and fans might just get a surprise.

“I had planned to explore myself as a singer and do Navratri concerts this year but unfortunately, it did not work out. I will surely prepare for my music show next year. I keep looking at opportunities when I can express myself as a singer. It won’t be a surprise if I join for a bit and sing at any Dandiya night, but I know it will just be a cameo. Gane ka mauka milega to chodunga nahi,” says the actor who will be next seen in Shakti Shalini.