Where are the Raksha Bandhan songs, Bollywood? Malini Awasthi, Amit Mishra, Harshit, Shibani revisit favourite songs

Raksha Bandhan is one of the few festivals that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. Yet, despite its popularity, Bollywood has produced surprisingly few songs around the occasion. A still from feature film Raksha Bandhan (2022), Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan (Chhoti Bahen, 1959) and Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai (Resham Ki Dori, 1974)

While classics such as Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana (Chhoti Bahen, 1959) and Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai (Resham Ki Dori, 1971) ontinue to resonate with fans, there are only a handful of such memorable tracks.

Dekh Sakta Hoon Kuch Bhi Hote from Majboor (1974)

As we celebrate Rakhi today August 28, we speak to musicians who agree that Bollywood has produced limited songs celebrating the sibling bond, discuss why this is the case and revisit their favourite Raksha Bandhan tracks. Amit Mishra, singer “Until now, I haven’t had the chance to sing or work on a brother-sister song, but I would love to do that someday. It’s true that we have fewer songs on the subject,” says the singer who has delivered hits such as Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016).

Amit Mishra with sister Suman Mishra

He adds, “Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan is a cult classic and liked by everyone, but if I think about a modern song, I find the Raksha Bandhan (2022) title track sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Himesh Reshammiya sir. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, also centers on a brother-sister bond, and the song is very beautiful. Arijit Singh’s Dhaagon Se Baandhaa from the same film is also excellent; lyricist Irshad Kamil has written it so well. I had the chance to record with Himesh sir and shared this with him.” The singer says that this year he will miss meeting his elder sister Sushma who is currently living in Delhi. Harshit Saxena, singer-composer Known for songs such as Hale Dil (Murder 2, 2011) and Mahe Jaan (Hate Story, 2012), Saxena says, “There should be more songs that we can play on Raksha Bandhan,” adding, “Personally, since I was a kid, my favourite song has been Dekh Sakta Hoon Kuch Bhi Hote from Majboor (1974). It’s not directly related to the festival, but it highlights the brother-sister bond with Bachchan sahab (Amitabh Bachchan) on screen, and Kishore Kumar’s singing. That song is very close to my heart."

Harshit Saxena

He adds, "I don’t have a real sister, but cousins tie rakhi for me, and last year, I went to Lucknow for the festival. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I am releasing a devotional song on Krishna ahead of Janmashtami on my own channel.”

Malini Awasthi, singer “In films, there are very few songs that come to mind, my favourite being Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971), which conveys emotions beautifully and is very close to me and my brother, Pushkar Awasthi, from when we were growing up,” says Malini, known for songs such as Chakka Jaam (Bhaiyya Ji, 2024) and Holi Aayi Re (2025).

Malini Awasthi with brother Pushkar Awasthi

She adds, “Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion, but it’s true that there are few film songs dedicated to it. However, in folk music, there are plenty of songs that celebrate this bond like Amma Meri Mera Bhaiya Ko Bhejo by Amir Khusrau and Bhaiya Luhane Aaye Hain among others that we perform during Sawan and in my shows."

Shibani Kashyap with brother Ashish

Shibani Kashyap, singer The singer, who has delivered hits like Zinda Hoon Main (Zinda, 2006) and Sarfira shares, “In modern-day music, I can’t really think of many songs that celebrate the brother-sister bond. Probably, situations are less.” She adds, “Personally, I can only remember Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana. I like the former more, as it may not be directly a Raksha Bandhan song, but it beautifully describes the bond. I have an elder brother, Ashish Kashyap, and for the festival, I have come down to Delhi to be with him.” On if she plans one, the singer says, “I haven’t really thought about this before, and most of my songs are peppy, situational, or romantic.”

Sundeep Gosswami, singer-composer Known for the 2023 devotional track Ganga Dharay Shiv Ganga Dharay, Sundeep agrees, “Unfortunately, very few songs come to mind. I am now seriously considering this; I have discussed with my wife, singer Kanchan Srivas, that we will work on a song about the brother-sister bond.”

Sundeep Gosswami