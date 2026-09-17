Mars will enter Cancer on September 18, 2026, bringing a period that could feel more active and emotionally charged across different areas of your life. From career and finances to relationships and family matters, the transit may encourage you to act, but it also asks you to be patient and avoid impulsive decisions. Mars enters Cancer on September 18, 2026: What this transit means for your career and relationships by Moon sign (Pinterest)

Mars will remain in Cancer until November 12, 2026. In Vedic astrology, Mars is considered debilitated in Cancer. However, Jupiter is also placed in Cancer during this period, where it is considered exalted. According to the traditional astrological rule, the combination can create a Neecha Bhanga Raj Yoga for Mars, potentially cancelling its debilitation. Senior Vedic Astrologer Krishnan Sampath of iMeUsWe notes that Jupiter will transit to Leo on October 31, after which this combination will no longer apply for the remaining 12 days of Mars' stay in Cancer.

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Here is what you can expect based on your Moon sign:

Aries You may become busier with career, relationships and income. Work tension could rise, so avoid jumping to conclusions or arguing with colleagues. You may also feel more emotionally sensitive with loved ones. Household and family expenses could increase, so stick to a strict budget and avoid risky investments.

Taurus Career, relationships and finances may remain active. You could see more networking and short-term projects, but avoid making rushed decisions at work. Differences with your partner or family may arise so that calm communication will help. Direct efforts may support financial gains, but avoid impulsive purchases.

Gemini Changes may arise across your professional life, relationships and finances. You could have opportunities to take charge at work, but avoid unnecessary disagreements and rash judgments. Speak gently with loved ones, especially when emotions run high. Travel, education and personal expenses could increase, making financial planning important.

Cancer You may feel highly motivated to take on new responsibilities or opportunities at work. Handle workplace disagreements tactfully and avoid losing your temper. Emotions could run high in personal relationships, so communicate gently. Home and family expenses may increase, making careful budgeting and avoiding risky investments important.

Leo You may prefer working behind the scenes or clearing pending tasks. Avoid workplace conflicts and rushed decisions. Old relationship issues could resurface, so give your partner space and communicate patiently. Unexpected expenses related to health, travel or personal responsibilities may arise, so avoid speculative investments and unnecessary spending.

Virgo Work may become more active, with collaboration and teamwork taking center stage. Handle differences with colleagues and seniors diplomatically. Your social circle could expand, and friends may offer support, although you should avoid being overly demanding with your partner. New projects or contacts may bring financial gains, but expenses could also rise.

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Libra You may face heavier responsibilities and stronger competition at work. Stay calm with colleagues and superiors and avoid unnecessary disputes. Work stress could affect your relationship, so make time for your loved ones. While hard work may support income growth, career, travel and family expenses could also increase.

Scorpio You may see momentum in career matters, including opportunities related to higher studies, travel, leadership or new responsibilities. Be courteous with superiors and avoid unnecessary disagreements. Differences with your partner or family may require patience and respectful conversations. Expenses linked to education, travel and family could rise, so think carefully before making major financial decisions.

Sagittarius Work may involve joint projects, confidential matters or challenging responsibilities. Be patient and avoid workplace conflicts. In personal life, questions around trust, shared commitments, or family responsibilities may come up, so communicate openly. Pay close attention to loans, taxes, insurance and shared finances, and avoid taking on unnecessary debt or risky investments.

Capricorn A heavier workload may require discipline, organization and attention to detail. Avoid unnecessary disagreements at work and make time for your partner, as daily stress can lead to misunderstandings. Health, routine and work-related expenses may increase, so maintain a careful budget and avoid impulsive financial decisions.

Aquarius You may have increased responsibilities at work and need to organize your time carefully. Stay composed under pressure and avoid workplace disputes. Stress from work and daily routines can lead to minor misunderstandings with your partner, so make time for loved ones. Keep a tight budget as health, routine and work expenses may rise.

Pisces Your initiative, creativity and ability to take charge could become more visible at work. However, workplace competition may require patience and diplomacy. Relationships can feel passionate, but may also experience brief disruptions due to mood swings or heated arguments. Avoid reckless spending and speculative bets while putting your creative skills to productive use.

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Disclaimer: These predictions are based on traditional Vedic astrology and are intended for general informational and entertainment purposes. Astrology is not scientifically established, so these interpretations should not be used as the sole basis for important financial, professional, relationship or other life decisions.