NCB destroys over 15K kg of drugs, substances in Lucknow

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Lucknow Zonal unit, destroyed 15,230 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having a market value of around ₹15 crore, over August 12 and 13. This exercise has been carried out as a part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independent India.

A senior NCB official said the entire activity was carried out at Mohanlalganj, Lucknow by trained staff of SMS Watergrace Management, Mohanlalganj in the presence of Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS deputy director general, Northern Region of NCB, Prashant Kumar Srivastava, zonal director, NCB, Lucknow Zone, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, deputy director, DRI and other officials of NCB Lucknow Zone.

The official said that the NCB, under the auspices of ministry of home affairs, undertook the mission of large-scale disposal of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by setting a target of an all-India disposal of one lakh kg of seized drugs in a period of 75 days, culminating on August 15.