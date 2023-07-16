NCCF initiative: Tomatoes being sold at subsidised rates

With prices of tomatoes skyrocketing, the initiative of the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) to sell it at subsidized rates has brought much relief to the consumers. (File photo)

Through this initiative, the NCCF has sold 160 quintals of tomatoes in two days in the state capital.

On Saturday, the tomatoes were sold for ₹90 per Kg at different spots through the vans of NCCF. On Sunday, it was sold at ₹80 per Kg as the prices had come down a little bit in the market too.

Regional manager Ajay Singh said, “We got instructions from higher authorities to sell tomatoes at reduced rate as common people are finding it very difficult to buy it from the market where it is being sold at ₹150 per kg. We are just giving only 2 Kg to each individual so that more people are benefited.”

He said, “The initiative produced desired results as a big number of people bought tomatoes from our makeshift counters in the city. In two days, NCCF sold about 160 quintals of tomatoes. On Saturday we sold 70 quintals at ₹90 per Kg while on Sunday we sold 90 quintals at ₹80 per Kg.”

Kumar said, “If you have missed our vans, on Monday they will be parked at IT College crossing in front of Naveen Mandi Sitapur Road, gate No. 2; Bhootnath near Sabji Mandi; Jawahar Bhawan near Gate No 1; Sarojini Nagar near ESIC hospital; Parivartan Crossing; Kendriya Bhawan near petrol pump; Jankipuram near DPS, and Kapoorthala crossing. It will also be sold at Gomti Nagar near Patrakarpuram crossing; Tedhi Pulia sabji mandi; Kamta near Avadh Bus Stand; Ashiana near Bangla Bazar; Bakshi Ka Talab crossing and Barabanki near collectorate office.”