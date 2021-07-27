NCP to tie up with SP for UP assembly polls

: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Addressing a press conference, NCP national general secretary KK Sharma and state unit president Uma Shankar Yadav said NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Delhi to seal the alliance pact.

The decision over seat sharing will be taken later, the NCP leaders said.

The aim of the NCP-SP alliance is to defeat the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2022 assembly election.

Terming the BJP government insensitive, the NCP leaders said it failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

The BJP government was trying to hide the deaths due to oxygen crisis during the Covid second wave. The youths, farmers, traders and labourers are being exploited under the BJP government, the NCP leaders said.

“NCP chief and the SP chief have also talked on phone to discuss the alliance for the assembly election. Both the parties will organise rallies across Uttar Pradesh to highlight the anti-people policies of the BJP government. The alliance will also raise the farmer issues and increase in the prices of essential commodities,” the NCP leaders said.

Pawar has called upon the like-minded political parties to join hand to defeat the BJP in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Talks are being held with other opposition parties to form a united front against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh has also said the SP will form alliance with the smaller political parties active in UP and other like-minded parties for the 2022 assembly election.