NCR Prayagraj division crackdown on illegal chain pulling
Officials of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) have undertaken an intensive drive against illegal chain pulling onboard trains without any substantial emergency and causing unnecessary delays.
“Continuous action has been taken in Prayagraj division on those who pull the train chain unnecessarily. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken action under Railway Act 1989 and has collected fines worth more than ₹3 lakh till April 30, this year, from the offenders,” informed public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj division, Amit Singh.
The chain is provided in all the trains and is a means of communication between the passengers and the railway in charge in case of an emergency. Passengers can pull the chain to stop the train on just and sufficient grounds.
“Provided that any passenger or any other person who makes improper use of or interferes with the means present in the train, such as pulling the alarm chain, without proper and sufficient cause, the person doing so is punished under section 141,” Singh informed.
From January 1 to April 30, 2022, a total of 331 people who pulled the chain sans valid reasons in Prayagraj division were held, and fines worth ₹3,13,440, were recovered.
“Of the 331 nabbed, as many as 26 people were arrested at Prayagraj station, eight at Prayagraj Cheoki station and three at Subedarganj station. One person has been sent to jail for the offence,” added the PRO.
“Railway administration constantly reminds passengers that chain pulling without any valid reason was an offence punishable with imprisonment for one year or a fine of ₹1000”, he added.
