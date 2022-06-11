Nearly 99% teens administered Covid vax doses in U.P.

Over 98.46% children in 15-18 age group have been administered Covid vaccines in Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement from the state government on Saturday.

According to the statement, over 90% population in every set category—health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, adults, children in the age group 12-15 and those in the age group 15-18—in the state have got the vaccine doses.

So far, over 2,52,03,951 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-18 and over 1,17,65,165 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-15 across the state.

Standing on the top, Uttar Pradesh has so far given over 33.24 crore total vaccine doses. Of them, over 17,48,68,307 are first doses while over 15,42,43,354 individuals have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

“With over 100% having received first dose, there is no crowd at vaccination centres and one can receive the jab smoothly without even having to wait. This is the best opportunity to ensure beneficiaries in all age group receive 100% second dose too as it becomes due,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“In terms of percentage, above 94% adult population is fully vaccinated and 100% have received one vaccine dose. In the age category of 12-15, over 91.44% of the children have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While over 47% in this age category are fully vaccinated,” said the statement. Over 32.91 lakh “precautionary doses” have also been administered in the state so far. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra where 16.77 crore Covid doses have been administered so far.