Nearly two-thirds of infants below six months of age in Uttar Pradesh are not exclusively breastfed, according to data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6.

Nearly two-third of infants below 6 months in UP not exclusively breastfed

The findings place Uttar Pradesh at the bottom among all states on the indicator, raising concerns among public health experts about infant nutrition and feeding practices during the crucial early months of life.

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India has an average 55.8% children under 6 months of age who are breastfed exclusively, according to NFHS 6 (a statistical data spreading 2022-24) and the data was 63.7% in NFHS5 (2019-21). However, the data for Uttar Pradesh for NFHS6 is 34.6% and for NFHS5, the data is 59.7% a fall of 25.1% between NFHS5 and NFHS6.

India too recorded a fall in this period. Doctors say exclusive breastfeeding up to age of 6 months is a shield against many illnesses, including infection, malnutrition. They said a key reason is easy lifestyle and availability of supplement milk.

“We get mothers in the OPD complaining they provide supplementary milk to their child (below 6 months) as the child demands breastfeed frequently. They fail to understand that it is a healthy sign as the mother’s milk is easily digestible and since the child is able to digest it, the demand grows,” said Dr Neha Thakur Rai, additional professor at the department of paediatrics, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

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{{^usCountry}} “Key reasons include easy lifestyle. A child demands mother’s milk frequently while a supplement milk will take longer time to get digested,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Key reasons include easy lifestyle. A child demands mother’s milk frequently while a supplement milk will take longer time to get digested,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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“Hospitals lack lactational counsellors. Since women becoming mother for the first time are not counselled, they fail to understand the utility of exclusive breastfeeding. This is a major drawback in Uttar Pradesh but easily preventable too,” Dr Neha said.

High use of supplement milk can be linked with high neonatal mortality and illness. “Often in caesarean delivery, the mother and child get separated as the child goes to NICU. In such cases, the most significant breastfeed within one hour of birth is missed,” the doctor added.

“Whether it is cow, buffalo or supplement milk, all should be avoided equally. Often we hear from one mother that other woman in their family gave supplement milk and their child remained healthy, which too is a misconception,” Dr Neha said.

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