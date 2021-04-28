Need hospital bed for Covid-19 patient in Lucknow? Check availability here

Uttar Pradesh continues to witness a massive surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with many people failing to find beds in hospitals to admit critically ill patients.

On Tuesday, UP’s capital city Lucknow reported 4,437 new Covid-19 cases, 39 more deaths and 5,960 fresh recoveries, according to official data. The overall toll in the city due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,713. The number of deaths on the day was the highest since April 24 when 42 fatalities were recorded. The number of active cases has dropped below 50,000 in Lucknow for the first time since April 18. At present, there are 49,064 active cases in Lucknow.

Families of Covid-19 positive patients are knocking on the doors of hospitals across the city in a desperate bid to save the lives of their near and dear ones, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to announce last week that no hospital in the state will turn away patients. It further said that if state-run hospitals run short of beds the patients can be sent to private hospitals and the government will bear the expense.

District magistrate in-charge Dr Roshan Jacob directed officials to issue online links and update bed details in hospitals so that the patients and their families do not face any difficulty finding them, HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The information regarding Covid Hospitals in Lucknow can now be obtained from http://dgmhup.gov.in/EN/covid19bedtrack.

Hospitals in Lucknow began updating the details on the web portal from Tuesday and the information is available for the people to access.

Roshan Jacob said that all government and private hospitals have been provided with login credentials on the portal, where they will update the details regarding vacant and filled beds regularly, according to Live Hindustan. It is necessary for all hospitals to fill the details every morning at 8am and 4pm in the evening.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the state government officials to make teleconsultation arrangements for Covid and non-Covid patients in every district of the state. He has also said that doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and UP Nursing Home Association must play a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19 and clear any doubts that the citizens may have, PTI reported.