IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Registrations for phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccine drive to open today
A doctor injects a beneficiary with a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Photo: Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO
A doctor injects a beneficiary with a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Photo: Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO
Live

LIVE: Registrations for phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccine drive to open today

The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at 148,321,456 while 3,130,787 people have succumbed to the viral disease, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 05:41 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 17,636,307 as the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday morning that there were 323,144 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, as well as record 2,771 related deaths in that period. India's Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, after that of the United States, with Brazil in third. In terms of the death toll, India is fourth in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico respectively.

Wednesday will see the commencement of registrations for the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the viral disease. The third phase will begin from May 1 and in it, anyone who is 18 or above will be eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as announced by the Union government on April 19. India's vaccination drive against the pandemic is the largest in the world and began on January 16.

The rapid and alarming rise in India's daily infections has led to several countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, sending medical equipment, including raw materials for vaccine, ventilators etc. to the country in a bid to assist its healthcare workers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 28, 2021 05:40 AM IST

    Registrations for phase 3 vaccination from today

    Registrations for phase 3 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin from Wednesday on the CoWin portal. The third phase will begin from May 1 and everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible for a shot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine coronavirus covid-19 covid 19 news
e-paper
A doctor injects a beneficiary with a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Photo: Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO
A doctor injects a beneficiary with a shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Photo: Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO
india news

LIVE: Registrations for phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccine drive to open today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 05:41 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at 148,321,456 while 3,130,787 people have succumbed to the viral disease, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
READ FULL STORY
The bench, which included justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, also put the record straight that the Supreme Court was concerned about the national issues that are beyond state boundaries while the jurisdictional high courts can continue to issue suitable directives in the cases being heard by them on the resurgence of the pandemic.(File Photo)
The bench, which included justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, also put the record straight that the Supreme Court was concerned about the national issues that are beyond state boundaries while the jurisdictional high courts can continue to issue suitable directives in the cases being heard by them on the resurgence of the pandemic.(File Photo)
india news

Can’t watch national crisis silently, says Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 04:12 AM IST
“This is a national crisis and the Supreme Court of India, being the national constitutional court, cannot be a silent spectator... the intervention of this court has to be appreciated in proper perspective," said a bench, led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have already harvested a total of 82% of wheat, the key winter staple, said an agriculture ministry official who asked not to be named. (HT file photo)
Farmers have already harvested a total of 82% of wheat, the key winter staple, said an agriculture ministry official who asked not to be named. (HT file photo)
india news

Pandemic rages, but farmers defy odds with winter harvest

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 03:52 AM IST
According to the second official advance estimates, issued in February 2021, India’s foodgrains production in 2020-21 is estimated to be a record 303.34 million tonne — up from the 297.5 million tonne produced in 2019-20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine: All 18+ can sign up from today, but May 1 launch under cloud

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan have said previously they are unlikely to open up the vaccination programme from May 1, but several others – Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Tamil Nadu — said they were expecting more doses in order to account for the additional number of recipients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An exhausted municipal worker rests after bringing the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for burial in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
An exhausted municipal worker rests after bringing the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for burial in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 03:37 AM IST
According to worldometers.info, as of Tuesday morning, India had recorded 12,678 cases per million of its population, lower than all but Indonesia in the top 25 countries by total cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier working in digital marketing, Ms Mathur is on a sabbatical “focusing on grieving and healing while getting used to taking care of myself”.
Earlier working in digital marketing, Ms Mathur is on a sabbatical “focusing on grieving and healing while getting used to taking care of myself”.
india news

A woman with a cat

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:27 AM IST
A young person struggling with profound losses in these difficult times
READ FULL STORY
Close
Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 25. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Connaught Place area wears a deserted look during the Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 25. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Panel to monitor air quality in Delhi-NCR reconstituted

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:19 AM IST
On April 13, the Union government promulgated the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2021 and on April 23 issued a notification to constitute the commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021.(Reuters)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021.(Reuters)
india news

First batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in India by May 1

By Leroy Leo, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:16 AM IST
“The first doses will be delivered on 1 May,” RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state is witnessing four-phase panchayat elections that began on April 15 and will end on April 29.
The state is witnessing four-phase panchayat elections that began on April 15 and will end on April 29.
india news

UP panchayat polls: HC seeks SEC’s explanation over deaths, Covid violations

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The court also asked the SEC to explain why action may not be taken against it and 27 of its officials for the same, including prosecuting those responsible for such violations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khattar was replying to questions on the alleged under-reporting of deaths due to coronavirus as the figures of crematoriums and burial grounds do not match with the official numbers. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
Khattar was replying to questions on the alleged under-reporting of deaths due to coronavirus as the figures of crematoriums and burial grounds do not match with the official numbers. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘Furore won’t bring back dead’: Haryana CM Khattar’s remark sparks row

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:53 AM IST
“And those who have died will not come back by creating a furore over it,” Khattar said at one point, arguing that there was no point in getting into a debate on whether or not the official number of deaths was correct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company in Oceanside, California, US.(Reuters)
Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company in Oceanside, California, US.(Reuters)
india news

US’s Gilead to donate 450k remdesivir vials

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:33 AM IST
“The recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India is having a devastating impact on communities and has created unprecedented pressure on health systems,” Johanna Mercier, chief commercial officer, Gilead Sciences said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees gather for the last Shahi Snan of Kumbh 2021 on the day of Purnima, or full moon, in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (PTI)
Devotees gather for the last Shahi Snan of Kumbh 2021 on the day of Purnima, or full moon, in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Less crowd, but no Covid-19 norms on last shahi snan

By Sandeep Rawat, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi made a plea on April 17, asking the Akhadas to observe the Kumbh (April 1 to 30) and the last of the shahi snans in spirit only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police produce journalist Siddique Kappan and three others, suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India. (PTI Photo)
Police produce journalist Siddique Kappan and three others, suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India. (PTI Photo)
india news

Kappan has not been chained to hospital bed: UP Govt to top court

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:23 AM IST
“He isn’t chained...there are no chains in the hospital,” claimed solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government before a bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comments at a press conference in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP)
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison comments at a press conference in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP)
india news

Australia unveils Covid-19 support package for India, suspends flights

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The assistance was announced jointly by foreign minister Marise Payne and Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said more medical equipment, including 100 oxygen concentrators, will be procured and shipped to India over the next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vedanta moved the Supreme Court last week for permission to operate the oxygen producing unit at the Sterlite copper plant, which was shut down in May 2018.(Representational Image)
Vedanta moved the Supreme Court last week for permission to operate the oxygen producing unit at the Sterlite copper plant, which was shut down in May 2018.(Representational Image)
india news

Supreme Court permits Vedanta to operate Tamil Nadu plant for oxygen

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:17 AM IST
A bench led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said that the oxygen production unit will function on a stand-alone basis, and that Vedanta will not be allowed to access the copper and power plants in the precinct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved