NEET counselling: Candidate with fake papers caught at KGMU

A candidate with forged marksheet, allotment letter and other documents was caught by the NEET-2023 counselling/admission team at King George’s Medical University on Tuesday. This is the first such case in NEET-2023.

“The candidate had obtained 366 marks in NEET-2023 and he came to us for admission showing an allotment letter and marksheet,” said Prof Manish Bajpayee, senior faculty member and nodal officer for counselling.

The candidate had first produced an allotment letter for admission in MBBS at KGMU that appeared fake to the team. When they asked for other details, he showed documents claiming marks obtained 681 out of 720.

“We checked his score online and found he was not allotted any seat in any college. When we asked him, he could not answer satisfactorily, hence, the entire matter was reported to the office of director-general medical education and the candidate was handed over to the police,” said Prof Bajpayee.

The first round of counselling was completed on Tuesday, and the process of admission is underway at medical institutions. Seats left will be open taking in the second round of counselling.

