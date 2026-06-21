NEET-UG: Amid tight security, over 3.5 lakh candidates appear at 760 centres in UP

More than 3.5 lakh candidates appeared at 760 centres across 59 districts in Uttar Pradesh as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-examination was conducted under extensive security arrangements on Sunday. In Lucknow, 32,761 of the 35,594 registered candidates appeared at 75 centres. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

In Lucknow, 32,761 of the 35,594 registered candidates appeared at 75 centres, senior district officials confirmed.

The re-test, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with candidates being given an additional 15 minutes. Entry was permitted between 11 am and 1.30 pm. The exam was under close scrutiny after the original NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, forcing lakhs of aspirants to take the medical entrance test again.

To prevent malpractice, the state government put in place elaborate security measures. Confidential examination material was transported in GPS-enabled vehicles and all centres remained under CCTV surveillance.

Candidates underwent multiple checks before entry, including verification of admit cards, identity documents, photographs and signatures, followed by biometric authentication.

A large police force was deployed for frisking, access control and law and order. According to officials, the deployment included 192 gazetted officers, 512 inspectors, 1,747 sub-inspectors, 2,152 head constables, 5,882 constables and 207 home guards. Three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed in districts and one platoon in the GRP jurisdiction.

Officials said confidential material arriving through airports and helipads was escorted in coordination with the postal department and delivered to designated banks and secure points near inter-state borders. After the examination, sealed material was transported from centres in locked postal vans under armed escort.

A temporary control room was set up at the police headquarters in Lucknow for real-time monitoring. The state-level coordination committee and NTA officials supervised the examination and monitored live CCTV feeds. Authorities also directed officials to remain alert to misleading information circulating on social media.

In Lucknow, police prohibited parking and gathering of guardians within a 50-metre radius of centres. Heavy deployment was made inside and outside venues. At several centres, candidates underwent screening at the main gate, inside the campus and again before entering examination halls, with separate frisking arrangements for male and female candidates.

Rush increased shortly before the gates closed, with long queues reported at several centres, including Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar. Guardians were not allowed near the premises and many waited along roads beyond the security perimeter.

Candidates and parents said security checks were stricter than during the earlier examination. In Azamgarh, candidates reportedly underwent checks of shoes, socks and hair, while some female candidates in Gorakhpur said they were asked to open their hair buns during frisking.

At some centres in Lucknow, candidates wearing thread-based religious accessories such as kalava and mala were allowed entry only after removing them in accordance with examination guidelines. At another centre, a female candidate wearing a burqa and mask was asked to briefly remove the face covering for identity verification.

Several candidates complained about the lack of facilities for depositing personal belongings outside centres. Karan Singh, who travelled from Rajajipuram to appear at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar, said there was no arrangement for keeping mobile phones and bags.

The re-examination also revived the anxiety caused by the cancellation of the first test. Akhilesh Mishra, who accompanied his daughter Shraddha to Bijli Pasi Degree College in Ashiana, said asking students to appear again had increased their mental burden.

“Children mentally prepare themselves for the examination once. Having to take the same examination again creates psychological pressure,” he said.

Candidates echoed similar concerns. Kartik, appearing for his first NEET attempt at Bijli Pasi Degree College, said he had to resume preparations after the original exam was scrapped. “I had prepared for two years. After taking the exam once, I had to study all over again,” he said.

In another incident, a female candidate who mistakenly reached the wrong centre was assisted by Vibhuti Khand police personnel. Sub-inspector Cherian Singh and woman constable Chandni Yadav escorted her to Government Girls’ Inter College, Gomti Nagar, enabling her to reach on time.

Candidates gave mixed reactions to the paper after emerging from centres, though most described it as balanced. Biology and chemistry were considered manageable, while many found physics comparatively difficult.

To facilitate travel, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a 50% concession in UPSRTC bus fares for examinees.

Officials said the re-examination concluded peacefully across the state without any major disruption. Focus has now shifted to the secure transport of sealed answer material and the eventual declaration of results, in a process authorities hope will help restore confidence in one of the country’s most competitive entrance examinations.