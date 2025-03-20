Negligence in public welfare works unacceptable: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that public welfare works were frequently reviewed at the district level, and that officials should be appointed to ensure that the reported data were accurate. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the 'Chief Minister Command Center' at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan in Lucknow. (@myogiadityanath/PTI)

“Negligence in public welfare works is unacceptable. The monitoring of departments and schemes should be done under three categories–A, B and C,” said the CM while chairing a review meeting of departments at Command Center at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhavan here.

He stated that a ranking system had been developed to track and monitor the progress of flagship schemes in the state. “It is necessary to focus on quality and speed. The focus should not be on numbers but on quality.

He directed the MSME department to further promote the ODOP (One District One Product) initiative and explore the possibility of including district-specific food products under the scheme.

“Presentations from top-performing departments should be shared with others to highlight their working methods and identify areas for improvement. Their reports and success stories should be shared with other departments,” he noted.

The CM further instructed that if a government scheme or campaign was not 100% saturated, then its objective remained incomplete. He also stated that setting small targets just for formality should be avoided. Instead, goals should be based on actual capacity, he noted

He instructed revenue, police, health and panchayati raj departments, district administrations, municipal corporations, and others to ensure accountability in handling complaints. He also directed that frequent photo updates of projects, such as the Kanpur Metro, should be done to keep officials informed.

Regarding e-procurement cases, he instructed that all requisitions be thoroughly checked at the department level before submission. Additionally, he ordered the swift resolution of cases pending on the Nivesh Mitra portal.