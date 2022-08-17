New jail manual promises welfare of prisoners in UP

LUCKNOW While approving a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual-2022 on Tuesday, the state government has mainly focused on providing basic amenities for healthy lifestyle of prisoners, their education and development of professional skills so that they can easily live a normal life after serving their term.

The jail manual will bring in a new system extending better facilities to prisoners, especially women prisoners while the security system of jails will be bolstered across the state.

A prison official informed that a deputy jailor rank official will be deputed as welfare officer in every jail. He will work to ensure proper implementation of different plans for the welfare of prisoners, including holding ‘Bandi Panchayat’ to resolve their regular issues, revision of wages for prisoners roped in for different works while being lodged in jail and ensure that prisoners are allowed to pay tribute to their close ones who died during jail stay.

The official said there are major changes in the meals specified for prisoners –‘chatni’ will be provided with the meals every day, ‘kadi chawal’ once a month and tea & biscuits every day. A bakery will be set up in jails and special meals will be provided on festivals like Holi, Diwali/other national festivals and special meals will be allowed to prisoners while observing different fasts (vrat), he added.

“Women prisoners will be provided sanitary napkins, coconut oil and shampoo. There will be birth registration facility for children born during women’s jail term. Crèche, nursery, sports facility and other entertainment facilities for them will also be provided. Special meals will be given to pregnant prisoners,” he emphasised.

The official said special arrangements will be made for education of women prisoners’ children (up to 3-6 yrs of age). After this, these children will be sent to school outside jail with permission of their mothers while Shishu Sadan will be developed for the all-round development of children.

The official said NGOs and corporate houses would be allowed to take part in such programmes and the programme for education of inmates would be integrated with the state’s education system. Different educational programmes will be developed for prisoners to help them connect with the mainstream of society after serving their jail terms.

He said this would include physical education, academic education, social education, professional education as well as cultural learning. Facilities would also be provided for primary education of illiterate prisoners, as well as for clearing their junior high school, high school, intermediate, graduation and diploma courses while serving jail terms.

The state cabinet decided to implement the new manual that provides for new firearms like 9mm pistol and carbine etc for security in jails and riot gear to staff. It classifies the state’s prisons into four categories depending on the population of inmates. Prisons having more than 2,000 inmates fall in A category and those having less than 1,000 inmates are in D category. Prisons with 1,500-2,000 and 1,000-1,500 inmates will fall in B and C categories, respectively.

Minister of state (independent charge) for prisons Dharamveer Prajapati had informed on Tuesday that certain provisions of the present manual had been scrapped including the British period provision for special jail for European prisoners. He said the new manual provided for computerization of all the information about jail inmates.

He said six prisons had been earmarked for dreaded criminals. These included the prisons in Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Azamgarh, Lalitpur and Bareilly.