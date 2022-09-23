New medical colleges in U.P: Six new institutions to come up on PPP model

Six new medical colleges will come up in the state on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model, a press statement from the state government read on Thursday.

These colleges will come up in Mahoba, Mainpuri, Bagpat, Hamirpur, Hathras, and Kasganj and investors for these colleges will be selected soon, the press statement read. The centre will give ₹1,012 crore as financial support under the VGF scheme. The total expenditure on these new colleges will be ₹1,525 crore. One college will get an average ₹160 crore, read the press statement.

The colleges will come up under the one-district-one-medical-college initiative of the state government which has been funded under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme of the central government. VGF is designed to provide capital support to PPP projects which otherwise would not be financially viable.

The state has planned medical colleges on the PPP model in 16 aspirational districts and investors in two medical colleges in Sambhal and Maharajganj have been finalised. Now six more districts will get medical colleges in the same manner

The investor will get the district hospital and land for medical colleges on a 33-year lease. “Once the period of lease is over, the investor will return the college to the state government,” said principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar.

The district hospital will be attached to the medical college as this is mandatory to run a medical college. “This way the district hospital will get more doctors as all faculty members of clinical departments will run OPDs in the district hospital only. Also the medical college will have a hospital attached from day one,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

In the next phase, the state plans to start new medical colleges in Amethi, Oraiyya, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Gonda, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Sonbhadra, and Sultanpur.