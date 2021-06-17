Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Newborn girl found in Ganga, Adityanath says govt will take care
lucknow news

Newborn girl found in Ganga, Adityanath says govt will take care

The newborn girl was wrapped in a piece of cloth inside the box, which also had a picture of Goddess Durga, a horoscope and incense sticks.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:45 PM IST
The newborn girl was rescued by a boatman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. (PTI Photo/Representative image)

The newborn girl found inside a wooden box floating in the Ganga in Ghazipur will be brought up by the state government and the boatman who rescued her will also be rewarded, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

"The boatman who saved the life of a newborn girl "Ganga" found in a box floating on the waves of Mother Ganga in Ghazipur has presented a unique example of humanity," Adityanath's tweet roughly translated from Hindi, read. "As a token of gratitude, the boatman will receive benefits from all eligible government. @UPGovt will make all arrangements for the upbringing of the newborn girl," Adityanath added.

Police said Gullu Chaudhary, a local boatman, was at the Dadrighat on Tuesday evening when he heard the cries of the newborn girl and found her alive in the box floating in the Ganga, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The newborn girl was wrapped in a piece of cloth inside the box, which had a note declaring her as the "daughter of the Ganga". The box also had a picture of Goddess Durga, a horoscope and incense sticks.

Also watch | Newborn girl found floating in wooden box in Ganga, police begin probe

After finding the newborn girl from the Ganga, Chaudhary carried the baby home. Later, the police got the infant admitted to the district hospital, according to PTI. Chaudhary has said he wants to raise the child.

District magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and other officials visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the newborn girl. Singh thanked Chaudhary for saving the life of the girl and directed officials to provide a new boat to him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
river ganga
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP