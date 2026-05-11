New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday virtually flagged off a Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, and said the train will be extended up to Varanasi soon.

Newly launched Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train to be extended till Varanasi: Vaishnaw

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"This marks a significant step towards enhancing rail connectivity and passenger convenience in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

It added that the new train service has been introduced keeping in view the convenience of rail passengers and the long-standing demand for direct daily connectivity for the people of Mau and Ghazipur districts.

It will have stoppages at Sadat, Jakhanian, Dullahapur, Mau, Indara, Kopaganj, Ghosi, Amila and Muradpur stations.

Officials said the train will operate with an 8-coach rake comprising passenger coaches designed to provide comfortable and convenient travel for commuters.

Vaishnaw stated that the newly introduced Aunrihar-Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger service would be extended up to Varanasi.

"The extension will provide direct connectivity to the cultural and commercial hub of Varanasi, benefiting daily commuters, students, traders and pilgrims, while further strengthening rail access across eastern Uttar Pradesh," the ministry's press note said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The train will directly benefit residents of towns and villages along the Aunrihar-Dohrighat corridor," officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The train will directly benefit residents of towns and villages along the Aunrihar-Dohrighat corridor," officials said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to them, the service will support tourism, local trade, education and employment, and is expected to fulfil a long-pending demand of the people of the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to them, the service will support tourism, local trade, education and employment, and is expected to fulfil a long-pending demand of the people of the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing a public gathering at Dohrighat virtually, Vaishnaw described Dohrighat as a place of deep religious and cultural significance, and believed to be the meeting place of Lord Ram and Lord Parashuram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a public gathering at Dohrighat virtually, Vaishnaw described Dohrighat as a place of deep religious and cultural significance, and believed to be the meeting place of Lord Ram and Lord Parashuram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Responding to a long-standing demand for better connectivity between Delhi and the Purvanchal region, Vaishnaw announced a new express train to be introduced through the northern Ganga corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a long-standing demand for better connectivity between Delhi and the Purvanchal region, Vaishnaw announced a new express train to be introduced through the northern Ganga corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the new train will connect Chhapra-Ballia-Mau-Azamgarh -Shahganj-Jaunpur-Sultanpur-Lucknow-Kanpur-Aligarh-Ghaziabad-Anand Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the new train will connect Chhapra-Ballia-Mau-Azamgarh -Shahganj-Jaunpur-Sultanpur-Lucknow-Kanpur-Aligarh-Ghaziabad-Anand Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

varanasi new delhi See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON