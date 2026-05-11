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Newly launched Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train to be extended till Varanasi: Vaishnaw

Newly launched Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train to be extended till Varanasi: Vaishnaw

Updated on: May 11, 2026 08:32 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday virtually flagged off a Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, and said the train will be extended up to Varanasi soon.

Newly launched Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train to be extended till Varanasi: Vaishnaw

"This marks a significant step towards enhancing rail connectivity and passenger convenience in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

It added that the new train service has been introduced keeping in view the convenience of rail passengers and the long-standing demand for direct daily connectivity for the people of Mau and Ghazipur districts.

It will have stoppages at Sadat, Jakhanian, Dullahapur, Mau, Indara, Kopaganj, Ghosi, Amila and Muradpur stations.

Officials said the train will operate with an 8-coach rake comprising passenger coaches designed to provide comfortable and convenient travel for commuters.

Vaishnaw stated that the newly introduced Aunrihar-Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger service would be extended up to Varanasi.

"The extension will provide direct connectivity to the cultural and commercial hub of Varanasi, benefiting daily commuters, students, traders and pilgrims, while further strengthening rail access across eastern Uttar Pradesh," the ministry's press note said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Newly launched Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train to be extended till Varanasi: Vaishnaw
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Newly launched Dohrighat-Aunrihar passenger train to be extended till Varanasi: Vaishnaw
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