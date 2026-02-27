News of Kejriwal discharge ‘moral death sentence’ for BJP: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the trial court’s discharge of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case was a “moral death sentence” for the BJP as it had betrayed the people of Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav stated that before independence, the “comrades” of the current government collaborated with the country’s enemies. (File Photo)

In a statement issued on X, Yadav said: “Truth and justice stand with the popular former chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. An allegation can never be so grave that it can obscure the truth. Today, every honest person will breathe a sigh of hope, and BJP supporters will be deeply ashamed. The BJP has betrayed the residents of Delhi.”

Launching a sharp attack on the saffron party, he remarked that those who level false allegations even against religious leaders and seers could go to any extent to defame a government, party or individual.

Yadav further stated that before independence, the “comrades” of the current government collaborated with the country’s enemies.

“These enemies acted as informants against freedom fighters, delivering them to the gallows, and continued their underground work, relying on the pardons and allowances of the imperialists who enslaved the country,” he alleged.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi discharged former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case being probed by the CBI.

Special judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the CBI charge sheet, observing that there was no “overarching conspiracy or criminal intent” in the formulation or implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.