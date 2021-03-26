NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in ‘fake’ case in Etah

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notice to director general of police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh over arrest of ten people in an alleged false case by the policemen in Etah district.

In a press statement, deputy director, NHRC, Jaimini Kumar Srivastava said, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that in Etah district, two policemen got involved in a squabble at a ‘dhaba’ (eatery) over payment of bill for the food they consumed. The policemen then falsely implicated and arrested ten people including the brother of the owner of the eatery and eight customers in an alleged encounter with them. The persons reportedly arrested by the police are presently lodged in the judicial custody, he said.

The Commission has issued a notice to the DGP calling for a report in the matter within six weeks. A copy of the proceedings has also been sent to the Member Secretary, Uttar Pradesh State Legal Aid Services Authority to ensure free legal aid to the arrested people, if not provided, he said.

Issuing the notice, the Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of Human Rights. The incident, apparently, is a classic example of failure of entire system of checks and balances. Hence, fair investigation is required to be conducted to know as to from where the policemen could manage to procure these items, Srivastava said.