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NIA raids Rampur houses linked to suspected terror accused

The central agency, accompanied by local police and administrative officials, carried out searches at the residences of Faizan Salmani and his alleged 17-year-old associate, questioning family members and locals as part of its ongoing investigation.

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:23 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in the Swar area of Rampur district in connection with the arrest of suspected terrorist Faizan Sheikh alias Faizan Salmani in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, earlier this year.

According to officials, the NIA team reached Faizan’s house around 6.30 am and conducted a detailed search operation. (For representation)

The central agency, accompanied by local police and administrative officials, carried out searches at the residences of Faizan Salmani and his alleged 17-year-old associate, questioning family members and locals as part of its ongoing investigation.

According to officials, the NIA team reached Faizan’s house around 6.30 am and conducted a detailed search operation. Investigators thoroughly examined the premises and carried out videography during the raid. Family members were questioned for several hours about Faizan’s activities and contacts.

Faizan was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in January.

Investigators also checked the mobile phone of Faizan’s father, Shakeel Ahmad Salmani, and seized a keypad mobile phone from the house for further examination. Family members told officials that the handset was used jointly by Faizan’s parents.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / NIA raids Rampur houses linked to suspected terror accused
Home / Cities / Lucknow / NIA raids Rampur houses linked to suspected terror accused
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