NIA raids Rampur houses linked to suspected terror accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in the Swar area of Rampur district in connection with the arrest of suspected terrorist Faizan Sheikh alias Faizan Salmani in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, earlier this year.

According to officials, the NIA team reached Faizan’s house around 6.30 am and conducted a detailed search operation. (For representation)

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The central agency, accompanied by local police and administrative officials, carried out searches at the residences of Faizan Salmani and his alleged 17-year-old associate, questioning family members and locals as part of its ongoing investigation.

According to officials, the NIA team reached Faizan’s house around 6.30 am and conducted a detailed search operation. Investigators thoroughly examined the premises and carried out videography during the raid. Family members were questioned for several hours about Faizan’s activities and contacts.

Faizan was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in January.

Investigators also checked the mobile phone of Faizan’s father, Shakeel Ahmad Salmani, and seized a keypad mobile phone from the house for further examination. Family members told officials that the handset was used jointly by Faizan’s parents.

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of the raid, Shakeel Ahmad was reportedly attending a wedding function for catering work. Officials later directed him to reach Ahmedabad for further questioning. Family members also informed investigators that Shakeel had visited Faizan in jail before Eid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of the raid, Shakeel Ahmad was reportedly attending a wedding function for catering work. Officials later directed him to reach Ahmedabad for further questioning. Family members also informed investigators that Shakeel had visited Faizan in jail before Eid. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another NIA team visited the residence of one Munna, located on the main road in the area, to gather information about the 17-year-old, who is said to be a close friend of Faizan. Officials questioned relatives and collected details regarding the teenager’s background and his alleged association with the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another NIA team visited the residence of one Munna, located on the main road in the area, to gather information about the 17-year-old, who is said to be a close friend of Faizan. Officials questioned relatives and collected details regarding the teenager’s background and his alleged association with the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional superintendent of police Anurag Singh confirmed that the NIA team had reached Narpat Nagar as part of the investigation and questioned relatives of both youths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional superintendent of police Anurag Singh confirmed that the NIA team had reached Narpat Nagar as part of the investigation and questioned relatives of both youths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities, however, have not disclosed further details about the nature of the case or any evidence recovered during the raids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities, however, have not disclosed further details about the nature of the case or any evidence recovered during the raids. {{/usCountry}}

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