Night out ends in tragedy as Lucknow student dies in crash after brake failure

A 22-year-old student was killed and two others injured after the sedan car (Honda city) they were travelling in allegedly suffered brake failure and crashed into a divider on the Nakkhas flyover in Lucknow late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The three students were travelling from Haiderganj towards Chowk when the car crashed late on Saturday night. (Hindustan Times/ Representational image)

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According to SHO Chowk Nagesh Upadhyay, the car allegedly developed a brake failure, following which it became unbalanced and hit the divider. The accident took place around 11pm when car (UP32DY0625) was travelling from Haiderganj towards Chowk.

“The deceased, Mohammad Arshad, 22, was driving the car. He was accompanied by his friends Kaif, 22, and Abdul Ali, 23,” read a Lucknow police’s statement. All three were students and residents of Lucknow.

Also read: 16-year-old student killed as motorcycle crashes into divider in Lucknow

One student dies, two suffer injuries

The trio sustained injuries in the crash and were rushed to the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where doctors declared Arshad dead, the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} Kaif and Abdul Ali suffered injuries to their head and chest. They were given treatment at the trauma centre before their families shifted them to another hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said. Family takes away body without post-mortem {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaif and Abdul Ali suffered injuries to their head and chest. They were given treatment at the trauma centre before their families shifted them to another hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said. Family takes away body without post-mortem {{/usCountry}}

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“Following Arshad’s death, his family reached the spot and protested,” said the SHO. Police statement said the family created a commotion and did not allow the deceased’s post-mortem to be conducted. They subsequently took away the body without the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a critical corridor team and police personnel inspected the accident site and collected necessary information and evidence. The damaged car was taken to the Chowk police station and secured on premises.

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Also read: Man dies after car hits divider, crashes into tree in Ghaziabadb

Police said a complaint would be registered under relevant sections and further legal action initiated after receiving the application. The situation was later brought under control and law and order remained normal, officials said.