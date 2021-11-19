Nine of 11 dairies shifted out of civic limits: LMC informs Allahabad HC bench

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has apprised the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court that nine out of total eleven dairies have been removed from the municipal limits of the state capital. Two could not be shifted due to non-availability of police force, it said.

A division bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Vivek Varma on November 16 heard a petition filed by Sarthak Prayas Sewa Sansthan, a non-government organisation, of Lucknow.

The petition was filed in 2011 and thereafter subsequent hearings have taken place. The high court on March 14, 2012 had issued an order for shifting of dairies from municipal limits of Lucknow.

During the hearing of the case, counsel for the petitioner (Sarthak Prayas Sewa Sansthan) said out of 11 dairies nine had been removed in compliance with the high court’s order. However, two dairies in Manak Nagar area were still there, the petitioner’s counsel said.

Counsel for the Lucknow Municipal Corporation apprised the court that the station house officer of Manak Nagar police station did not provide a police force for removal of the two dairies. At this, state government’s counsel assured the court that as and when the police force was requested, it would be provided.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s counsel assured the court that he would seek instructions in the matter and would also ensure that appropriate steps were taken for removal of the remaining two dairies in compliance with the high court’s order of March 14, 2012. The court fixed December 1 as next date for hearing in the case.