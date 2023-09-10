Nipun Assessment Test in council schools across U.P. from Sep 11

With the aim of effectively implementing ‘Nipun Bharat Mission’, the state government is going to organise the Nipun Assessment Test (NAT) from Monday. Examinations will be held from September 11 to 16 and assessment of children from classes 1 to 5 will be done in language and mathematics subjects.

Nipun Bharat Mission ensures that every child in classes 1 to 3 can acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills in India by the end of 2026. (For Representation)

Students from class 6 to 8 will be assessed in mathematics and science subjects. Examinations will be conducted through ‘Saral App’ and the first time children will answer questions on OMR sheet.

Instructions have been issued to BSA and DIET principals of all the districts to conduct the test in a transparent and fair manner. Teachers have also been asked to ensure 100% attendance of students through community participation and home visits.

A student’s data through an OMR sheet will be scanned by the teacher through the ‘Saral App’ after the assessment is completed. OMR sheet will be filled with black ball pens only. A maximum of ₹5 per pen will be made available to the children of class 4 to 8 by purchasing them through composite grant.

Following the evaluation of the examination papers, the report cards will be prepared and subsequently distributed to all the students. For cheating-free and transparent assessment, development block-wise flying squads have been formed and district level officers, including basic education and other departments, have been directed to monitor and ensure cross-vigilance.

Control rooms related to examinations have been established in the district project offices. The exam time will be a maximum of 1 hour 30 minutes. After the examination, the scanning process will be completed within an hour. This time period can be determined according to the number of children.

Nipun Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the Union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.

The scheme ensures that every child in classes 1 to 3 can acquire FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) skills in India by the end of 2026.

The examination process

​*In the examination, eight children can be assessed on one OMR sheet from classes 1 to 3 whereas from classes 4 to 8, one OMR sheet will be used for each child.

​*Student ID number will be filled by teachers on the OMR sheet of children of classes 1 to 3. The teacher will ask the questions mentioned in the question paper from each student and fill the OMR sheet according to their answers.

​*After distributing the question papers and OMR sheets to all students of classes 4 to 8, the method of filling in the question papers and OMR sheets will be explained with examples to avoid mistakes while filling in the sheets.

​*If a child answers correctly as per the instructions given in the question paper, the circle made relative to the concerned question will be filled in by the teacher with a black ball pen otherwise it will be left blank. OMR sheet will be filled in by black ball pen only.