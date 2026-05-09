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NIPUN Bharat Mission strengthening foundational edu: Minister

UP's Sandeep Singh highlights the ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission’ aimed at enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy, integrating technology in education for all children.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: UP minister for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh said that Uttar Pradesh government is making effective and result-oriented efforts through the ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission’ to foster foundational literacy and numeracy skills among children.

NIPUN Bharat Mission strengthening foundational edu: Minister

He emphasized that early education serves as the strong foundation for any nation’s future, and the government is working continuously to ensure that quality, inclusive, and modern education reaches every child.

Singh was addressing a leadership conclave on ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN),’ in Lucknow on Friday. The event saw the participation of experts from the education sector, teachers, and representatives from various institutions.

He noted that the state government is working ceaselessly to modernise basic education and make it technology-driven. By establishing smart classrooms, ICT labs, and digital libraries in thousands of schools across the state, students have been integrated into a digital learning ecosystem. This initiative is fostering the development of learning capabilities, creativity, and technical proficiency among children.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / NIPUN Bharat Mission strengthening foundational edu: Minister
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