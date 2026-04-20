NIPUN rankings: Over 32K primary schools in UP achieve proficiency levels

In a recent assessment conducted under the ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission’, 32,480 primary schools in Uttar Pradesh have been declared ‘NIPUN’ (proficient). In these schools, at least 80% of students in Classes 1 and 2 have achieved the expected proficiency levels in language and mathematics, said a government spokesperson.

Several districts across Uttar Pradesh have demonstrated exceptional performance in the ‘NIPUN’ rankings. (For Representation)

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These schools are being provided with financial assistance of ₹50,000 each for procuring educational materials and strengthening basic infrastructure, while teachers who have performed outstanding work are being honoured. According to a press release, this assessment—conducted through DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) trainees—is regarded as both transparent and grounded in reality.

The education department believes that despite the rigorous standards applied, these results present a clear picture of the improvements being made in educational quality.

Several districts across the state have demonstrated exceptional performance in the ‘NIPUN’ rankings. The districts with the highest number of ‘NIPUN’ schools hold the top spots: Hardoi (1,002 schools), Aligarh (969 schools), Shahjahanpur (916 schools), Maharajganj (874 schools) and Kheri (830 schools).

To ensure greater transparency in the assessment process, the responsibility was entrusted to DElEd trainees. They visited the schools to conduct a real-time evaluation of the learning capabilities of students in Classes 1 and 2. Through the NIPUN Bharat Monitoring Centre, this report has been made accessible on the respective portals of all district basic education officers, block education officers and headmasters.

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{{^usCountry}} The distribution of tablets to 261,000 teachers has significantly boosted digital learning initiatives. Under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, basic infrastructure has been strengthened in 132,000 schools. Through the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, 1.32 million children were enrolled in the 2024-25 session, followed by 1.58 million enrolments in 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The distribution of tablets to 261,000 teachers has significantly boosted digital learning initiatives. Under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, basic infrastructure has been strengthened in 132,000 schools. Through the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, 1.32 million children were enrolled in the 2024-25 session, followed by 1.58 million enrolments in 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

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