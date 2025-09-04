NIRF rankings: 9 UP instts among top 100; IIT-K maintains 5th spot

LUCKNOW Nine higher educational institutions in UP figured among the top 100 institutions in the overall category of the 10th National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings - 2025 released by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. For the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), retained 5th rank while Banaras Hindu University (BHU) climbed one spot to bag 10th rank. (File Photo)

Apart from other institutions, which made it to the top 100 list in 2022, 2023 and 2024, the new addition to the list included Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur. Five of these were central, two private and two state-run institutions. Two city-based universities – Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) and the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) were among institutions that performed well in the rankings.

For the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), retained 5th rank while Banaras Hindu University (BHU) climbed one spot to bag 10th rank. Besides, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) slipped three spots to rank 19th from last year’s 16th.

Lucknow’s KGMU stood at 8th position compared to last year’s 19th spot in the medical institutions category. It also secured 29th rank among the first 50 public state universities and 83rd rank in the overall institutions category.

Prof Soniya Nityanand, vice-chancellor, credited the success to the teamwork of faculty, staff, and students, and remarked that KGMU is now recognized among the top institutions of the nation.

BBAU achieved remarkable success in specific subject categories, but slipped 11 spots in the overall institutions category to secure 69th rank.

In the law category, the university secured 12th position, placing it among the top legal education institutions in the country. In pharmacy, BBAU achieved 23rd rank. The university secured 79th position in the management category and 21st in agriculture.

BBAU vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar Mittal said the achievement was a result of collective efforts of teachers, researchers, administrative staff and students. “The university remains committed to setting new benchmarks in education, research and innovation and is determined to elevate itself to greater heights among the country’s leading universities,” said Mittal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, slipped a spot from rank 30th to 31st this year in the overall institutions category, but retained its 10th position in the engineering category, while making a debut in the research institutions category with 22nd rank.

IIT (BHU) director Prof Amit Patra said: “Retaining our 10th position in the engineering category, while simultaneously making a successful debut in the research Institutions category is a moment of pride for the IIT (BHU) community. Our performance in research and innovation indicators highlights the dedication of our faculty, the creativity of our students and the strength of our collaborative ecosystem. We remain committed to scaling new heights and contributing meaningfully to the vision of a knowledge-driven, self-reliant India.”

Amity University, Gautam Buddha Nagar, received 37th rank against last year’s 49th spot. After showing progress for two consecutive years, BBAU’s ranking slipped 11 spots and it secured 69th rank from last year’s 58th rank.

After recording a drastic slip for four consecutive years, KGMU secured 83rd rank this year against 88th last year. However, the university has a long way to reach its rankings in 2021, 2022 and 2023 at 60th, 75th and 77th positions, respectively.

Shiv Nadar University in Gautam Buddha Nagar also climbed 10 spots to bag 85th rank this year against last year’s 95th rank. This year, for the first time, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) also bagged a spot (99th) in the overall top 100 institutions.

UP has over 39 state universities, six central universities, 172 government colleges, one open university and 37 private universities.

The institutions were ranked under 16 categories — overall, university, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture and planning, dental, research, agriculture and allied sectors, open universities, skill universities, state public universities and innovation. This year one category - sustainable development goals category was added to the rankings.

Five parameters, including teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception, were checked during evaluation.