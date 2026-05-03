No clarity, no choice: Row over prepaid meters in UP deepens amid institutional silence

Despite the Centre easing its stance on prepaid smart meters, consumers in Uttar Pradesh remain confused and effectively without choice, as ground-level implementation tells a different story.

UPERC officials have maintained a studied silence over the issue. (For representation)

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Even as the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has indicated that prepaid meters are no longer mandatory, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) continues to issue new connections only in prepaid mode, while the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has yet to take a clear position, leaving consumers with little choice.

A fresh round of confusion has gripped Uttar Pradesh’s power sector after the Centre’s revised gazette notification dropped the explicit mandate for “prepaid smart meters,” yet ground-level implementation continues to deny consumers any real choice.

CEA director (distribution and planning) RK Tiwari clarified that after the April gazette notification, prepaid smart meters were no longer mandatory for consumers though all smart meters would continue to have prepaid functionality.

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{{^usCountry}} “Now, consumers have a clear choice between post-paid and prepaid billing,” Tiwari told HT over phone from Delhi while defending prepaid meters as a better option for consumers. He, however, said that since electricity is a concurrent subject, state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) could make their own rules in this regard. “From our side, prepaid meters are not mandatory,” he clarified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, consumers have a clear choice between post-paid and prepaid billing,” Tiwari told HT over phone from Delhi while defending prepaid meters as a better option for consumers. He, however, said that since electricity is a concurrent subject, state electricity regulatory commissions (SERCs) could make their own rules in this regard. “From our side, prepaid meters are not mandatory,” he clarified. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the revised notification itself does not explicitly direct state electricity regulatory commissions to frame rules or ensure compliance, creating a grey area over enforcement. That clarification, instead of settling the issue, has apparently deepened the ambiguity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the revised notification itself does not explicitly direct state electricity regulatory commissions to frame rules or ensure compliance, creating a grey area over enforcement. That clarification, instead of settling the issue, has apparently deepened the ambiguity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UPERC officials have maintained a studied silence over the issue. UPERC chairman Arvind Kumar did not respond to repeated calls or WhatsApp messages seeking his comment on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UPERC officials have maintained a studied silence over the issue. UPERC chairman Arvind Kumar did not respond to repeated calls or WhatsApp messages seeking his comment on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Privately, however, UPERC officials concede that prepaid meters cannot be forced upon consumers after the Centre’s revised notification that talks of smart meters only, and not smart prepaid meters.

They also argue that Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act, 2003 already allows flexibility in billing arrangements, and the earlier push for mandatory prepaid systems through rules ran contrary to the spirit of the main law (Act).

Despite this, UPERC has issued no fresh directions to distribution companies to ensure consumer choice under the revised regime. The commission is treating the matter as one between the Centre and the utility, effectively distancing itself from the ongoing controversy and leaving consumers helpless.

On the ground, the UPPCL continues to press ahead with prepaid metering, triggering protests in several areas.

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Acting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the utility has constituted a committee to review smart metering, and has temporarily paused the conversion of existing post-paid meters into prepaid ones pending its report.

However, the relief is partial at best. UPPCL has made it clear that all new electricity connections will be issued only with prepaid meters, effectively shutting out consumer choice for fresh applicants.

Consumers and activists say the lack of clarity from institutions has created a situation where rights exist on paper but are not being enforced. “If prepaid is not mandatory, why are new consumers being forced into it?” is the key question being raised.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma has filed a petition before the UPERC, urging it to enforce the Centre’s position. “The UPERC cannot sit idle when consumers’ rights are being breached,” he said.

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Insiders point to practical constraints. Around 80 lakh prepaid smart meters have already been installed in the state, with several lakh more procured under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Rolling back or offering parallel systems could complicate contracts and financial planning for the utility. Besides, prepaid meters also ensure that utilities get their power use charges in advance, getting rid of the vicious cycles of arrears.

UPPCL managing director Nitish Kumar said they were expecting detailed guidelines from the Centre with regard to smart meters after the revised notification. “For now, we have decided to issue new power connections with smart prepaid meters only,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Brajendra K Parashar ...Read More Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. Read Less

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