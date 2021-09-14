Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

No fresh Covid-19 case in 60 districts of UP

In a statement, the government also said that the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 181
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The UP government said that in the testing done in the last 24 hours, a total of 33 tested positive. (HT File Photo)

As many as 32 districts of the state did not have any active Covid-19 cases, the state government said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the government said that in the last 24 hours as many as 60 districts did not report any fresh Covid-19 case while the total number of active cases in the state stood at 181.

“In the testing done in the last 24 hours, a total of 33 tested positive. The daily positivity rate in UP is 0.01% and the overall recovery rate is 98.7%”, the statement said. About Covid-19 vaccination, the statement said that till Monday in total 8.86 crore doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state.

