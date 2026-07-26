No identity crisis for Etawah, Mainpuri people now: UP CM Yogi

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Etawah and Mainpuri, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the two districts have shed their pre-2017 image of fear and insecurity, crediting the BJP government’s zero-tolerance approach towards crime for restoring dignity and attracting development.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event in Etawah on July 26. (Sourced)

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Etawah is considered a Samajwadi Party bastion, while Mainpuri remains party’s traditional stronghold. Addressing separate public functions there, Yogi said both districts which had long suffered from an identity crisis are now witnessing progress and renewed respect for their residents.

“Before 2017, who had created an identity crisis in Etawah and Mainpuri? People used to fear taking these routes. The name itself evoked terror, deterring investment and even hotel bookings,” the CM said in Etawah. He further said the youth from these places faced discrimination elsewhere in the state and the country.

In Mainpuri, Yogi said there was a time when people from the district struggled to find hotel rooms, rented accommodation, or respect simply because of their place of origin. “Today, if a youth, farmer, or a trader from Mainpuri or Etawah introduces themselves anywhere, people are eager to show respect,” he remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM attributed the change to the BJP’s firm stance on law and order after coming to power in 2017. “On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people allowed the BJP’s lotus to bloom here and we fulfilled our promise of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals,” Yogi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM attributed the change to the BJP’s firm stance on law and order after coming to power in 2017. “On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people allowed the BJP’s lotus to bloom here and we fulfilled our promise of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals,” Yogi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath announced many infrastructure and welfare projects for the two districts. In Etawah, he launched 128 projects worth ₹604 crore, while in Mainpuri and the Karhal assembly constituency, he announced 111 projects worth around ₹682 crore.

Calling Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India’s economy, Adityanath said the state had moved “from the bottom three to the top three”. Yogi also highlighted providing over nine lakh government jobs through transparent recruitment, revival of traditional industries benefiting more than 3.25 crore people and investment proposals worth lakhs of crores.

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“Today, our state is no longer a disturbance-prone state. It has become Utsav Pradesh. There are no curfews, no riots,” he said while assuring continued focus on farmers, women, the youth and the poor.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party, the CM said there was corruption in recruitment, insecurity of traders and women while the youth and farmers were deprived of opportunities during previous governments in the state.

He said such policies not only harmed Etawah and Mainpuri but pushed the entire state into decline. Yogi also criticised attempts to obstruct religious events like Kanwar Yatra in the past.