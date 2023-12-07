No paucity of funds, but people forced to live in deprivation: Maya

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the much hyped free ration scheme- the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Mayawati said neither the freedom fighters nor the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar could have thought that more than 81 crore poor people of the country would be dependent on government ration to feed themselves. (HT FILE)

Paying tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary in a programme organized in BSP central camp office here, Mayawati said neither the freedom fighters nor the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar could have thought that more than 81 crore poor people of the country would be dependent on government ration to feed themselves.

The situation in the country was very bad due to lack of livelihood opportunities and onslaught of inflation. The poor, labourers, small businessmen, farmers and middle classes were in distress. Expenditure had overshot income. But their condition could have been improved considerably with the right implementation of the Constitution, she said .

Addressing public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during assembly election campaign last month, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had announced an extension of the PMGKY scheme for another five years. The PMGKY scheme was launched in 2020 during Covid pandemic to provide 5 kg free food grain to eligible ration card holders under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA).

The BSP chief said the results of the assembly elections in various states clearly showed that the suppressed and neglected people were not happy with their miserable condition, yet they were not showing enough courage to register protest in the elections to make an effective effort for the formation of a government that worked on ‘sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay’ policy and in the interest of the country.

During the recent assembly elections, the political buzz was different before the poll but the election results were the opposite. Why and how it happened was an issue over which the people should mull. Due to the wrong policies and schemes of the government, a large number of people were poor, backward and uneducated. This was a burning issue and a major concern for the country. In such a situation how could the central government dream of making India a developed country, she said.

Mayawati said most people were aggrieved with rising inflation and lack of basic education as well as health facilities. In such a situation how were claims being made about the progress and development of the country? There was no paucity of funds at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh yet the people were forced to live in deprivation. They were forced to live with unemployment, poverty and scarcity . What type of development was this? she asked. .Mayawati said rather than bemoaning the situation, the people should mobilize their resources for victory in the elections. The narrow minded, casteiest and communal forces would succeed in keeping the rightful claimant away from political power. It was aptly reflected in the recently concluded assembly elections, she said.

The ruling parties had kept the people belonging to Bahujan community away from political power. This showed that the central government failed to fulfill its responsibilities toward the weaker sections by giving them reservation in jobs and legal rights. These people could not become self-dependent which was the effort of Dr Ambedkar, she said.

The BSP was launched to work for the empowerment of weaker section by adopting the ideals of Dr Ambedkar. The BSP government worked for the welfare of the masses and generated confidence among the suppressed people but these days conspiracies were being hatched to check the progress of the BSP. The goal set by Dr Ambedkar had not been achieved, she said, adding that the people could not rely on parties like the BJP and the Congress.

