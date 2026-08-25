No shortage of sugar, UP has 7 months’ stock: Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state has 28 lakh tonnes of sugar in stock, enough to meet the state’s requirement for about seven months.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath delivers a speech after presenting appointment letters to candidates selected for the posts of mandi secretary and technical assistant, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“You are seeing how discussions about a sugar crisis are taking place, but there is no shortage of sugar in Uttar Pradesh. The state’s total consumption in one month is 4 lakh tonnes, and we have 28 lakh tonnes available. So you can estimate that we have seven months’ sugar available,” he said.

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Adityanath said UP has the capacity to meet not only the needs of its 25 crore people, but also contribute towards meeting the requirements of India’s 140 crore population.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution programme here, he said sugar mills in the state would resume operations from October 15 and produce about 90 lakh tonnes of sugar.

“From October 15, we will again start the sugar mills and produce 90 lakh tonnes, that is 900 lakh quintals, through the sugar mills in our state. UP has such a large capacity,” he said.

His remarks come days after he said there was no sugar shortage in the state and directed officials to prevent hoarding, black marketing and misinformation about supplies.

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