No surge pricing as Bharat Taxi joins Lucknow Metro’s last-mile network

Lucknow Metro passengers will now have another option for first- and last-mile connectivity, with the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) on Wednesday signing an agreement with Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, which operates the Bharat Taxi mobility platform.

An MoU between UPMRC and Sahakar Taxi Cooperative was signed on Wednesday. (For representation)

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A key feature of the service is that fares will not surge during periods of high demand, giving passengers greater predictability in taxi fares during peak hours and busy periods, UPMRC officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Bharat Taxi service in the presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. The MoU between UPMRC and Sahakar Taxi Cooperative was signed on the occasion.

Under the arrangement, passengers will be able to book Bharat Taxi through the app for the first leg of their journey, from their home or office to a Metro station, or for the last leg, from a Metro station to their destination. Designated pick-up and drop-off points will be available on Metro premises.

UPMRC officials said the initiative was aimed at addressing one of the key challenges faced by urban mass transit systems — convenient access to and from Metro stations. The corporation said integrating app-based taxis with the Metro network could make public transport more convenient for passengers whose homes or workplaces are beyond walking distance of a station.

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{{^usCountry}} UPMRC has previously introduced initiatives to improve first- and last-mile connectivity, including tie-ups with Rapido, Uber, My Didi and Anjaneya. Bharat Taxi will add another option to the network, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UPMRC has previously introduced initiatives to improve first- and last-mile connectivity, including tie-ups with Rapido, Uber, My Didi and Anjaneya. Bharat Taxi will add another option to the network, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar said the corporation had been consistently working to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity for Metro passengers.

“With Bharat Taxi, passengers will now have another convenient option to reach Metro stations and continue their journey to their destination. This initiative will further enhance the overall Metro travel experience and support integrated urban mobility in Lucknow,” he said.

Kumar said the absence of surge pricing could be particularly useful during peak-demand periods by making taxi fares more predictable while combining the flexibility of cabs with the speed and capacity of the Metro.

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