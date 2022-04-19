No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan

Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers’ recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department.

In its proposal recently sent to the state government, UPSESSB said it will complete old recruitment drive of principals stuck mid-way and redress problems of the previously selected candidates. However, a fresh teachers’ recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it. Although UPSESSB officials are tight-lipped over the issue, a senior secondary education department official requesting anonymity confirmed it.

The action plan sent to the joint secretary (secondary education) in the first week of April does list UPSESSB’s intention of declaring the results of the principal recruitment drive-2013 undertaken for 632 vacant posts as well as the principal recruitment drive-2011 for Kanpur division—moves that would help at least some government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh get regular principals after a long gap, said another official of the UP education department confirming the proposed moves listed in the action plan.

Also, adjustment of candidates who have been selected as trained graduate teachers (TGT) and lecturers (PGT) in 2016 and 2021 but could not join the allotted institution due to any reason will also be ensured.

The UPSESSB, as per its action plan, also plans to complete the verification of online requisition (intimation of vacancies) received between December 3 and December 20, 2021 so that after selection, the candidates do not face any problem in joining.

The selection board has received requisition for around 7,268 vacant posts of teachers and principals from government aided schools from across the state till now.

