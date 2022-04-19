No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers’ recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department.
In its proposal recently sent to the state government, UPSESSB said it will complete old recruitment drive of principals stuck mid-way and redress problems of the previously selected candidates. However, a fresh teachers’ recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it. Although UPSESSB officials are tight-lipped over the issue, a senior secondary education department official requesting anonymity confirmed it.
The action plan sent to the joint secretary (secondary education) in the first week of April does list UPSESSB’s intention of declaring the results of the principal recruitment drive-2013 undertaken for 632 vacant posts as well as the principal recruitment drive-2011 for Kanpur division—moves that would help at least some government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh get regular principals after a long gap, said another official of the UP education department confirming the proposed moves listed in the action plan.
Also, adjustment of candidates who have been selected as trained graduate teachers (TGT) and lecturers (PGT) in 2016 and 2021 but could not join the allotted institution due to any reason will also be ensured.
The UPSESSB, as per its action plan, also plans to complete the verification of online requisition (intimation of vacancies) received between December 3 and December 20, 2021 so that after selection, the candidates do not face any problem in joining.
The selection board has received requisition for around 7,268 vacant posts of teachers and principals from government aided schools from across the state till now.
Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic. The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife's diamond rings.
Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani's wife is also an accused in the case. Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him.
Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house. He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021. Hope the present AAP's government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”
“Need to take extra precautions”: Rajasthan CM on rising Covid-19 cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken, news agency PTI reported. In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.
