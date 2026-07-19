No Turkish dominance, Sambhal to follow Harihar traditions: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that “Turkai” (Turkish dominance) would no longer be tolerated in Sambhal, alleging that a person who claimed to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Babur had insulted both Indians and local Muslims. The remarks came as the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 68 development projects worth ₹569 crore and outlined his government’s plans to restore the district’s religious heritage. CM Yogi Adityanath in Sambhal on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur Sharifnagar village near Bahjoi, Yogi Adityanath said before 2017, people hesitated even to mention Sambhal’s name because of law and order concerns.

“Earlier, a Turk would come here and insult people. He even insulted local Muslims while claiming to be Babur’s descendant and insulting India and Indians. Such ‘Turkai’ will not continue anymore, nor will anyone be allowed to play with the sentiments of the people,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that development in Sambhal would now take place “according to the traditions and faith of the Harihar Temple.”

He said no one would be allowed to oppress the poor, grab the property of Dalits or deprive disadvantaged communities of their rights, adding that the BJP’s “double-engine government” had ensured justice for the poor, Dalits and backward communities.

Adityanath also reiterated his government’s commitment to restoring Sambhal’s religious heritage. Calling the district the sacred land of Lord Vishnu and Lord Harihar, he alleged that foreign invaders attacked its faith and culture around 500 years ago, demolished temples and desecrated 68 pilgrimage sites. He announced that the government had begun restoring these pilgrimage centres and approved the construction and widening of the 24-Kosi Parikrama route.

The chief minister said he had earlier unveiled a 145-foot statue of Lord Ganpati and a 151-foot statue of Lord Shri Ram in Chandausi, describing the monuments as symbols of the region’s cultural revival.

On the development front, Adityanath inaugurated 12 projects worth ₹68.96 crore and laid the foundation stones for 56 projects worth nearly ₹500 crore across the Sambhal, Chandausi, Gunnaur and Asmoli assembly constituencies. He also distributed land ownership certificates to landless families for government land reclaimed from encroachment, with the administration stating that some of the land had remained under illegal occupation for nearly 50 years.

Highlighting the government’s anti-encroachment drive, the chief minister claimed that nearly 10,000 acres of land had been freed from land mafias. He accused previous Congress and Samajwadi Party governments of allowing illegal occupation of land belonging to the poor, Dalits and backward communities, and said the reclaimed land was now being redistributed to eligible beneficiaries.

Adityanath also listed several infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of a police line, a new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion, an Integrated Headquarters Building and improved road connectivity through the Ganga Expressway. He said better infrastructure would attract investment, generate employment and accelerate Sambhal’s development.

He alleged that previous governments failed to prevent communal riots and corruption in welfare schemes. Contrasting the present administration with the past, he said Uttar Pradesh now witnessed “development and good governance instead of riots,” adding that welfare benefits were being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts and government recruitment had become transparent.

He said Sambhal was reclaiming both its ancient identity and its development trajectory, asserting that the district would now progress while preserving its religious and cultural heritage.

In 2024, a civil court ordered a survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on a plea claiming that a Harihar temple once existed at the site. Violence broke out in Sambhal in November that year following the court-directed survey.