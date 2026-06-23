No way out: How smoke, biometric lock gate fueled Lucknow fire tragedy

With the staircase engulfed in smoke and cries for help echoing from inside, firefighters battling the deadly Aliganj blaze found themselves unable to enter through the building’s only access route. As rescuers searched for another way in, allegations emerged that a biometric locking system at the entrance may have delayed the escape of those trapped inside. Chief fire officer (CFO) Lucknow Ankush Mittal said the smoke-filled staircase prevented firefighters from entering the building through the usual route (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Among those who lost their lives was 23-year-old Sukhamani, an employee of a 3D animation company functioning from the building. According to his friend Yash, Sukhamani had been working there for the past four years and was among nearly 40 employees at the office.

Yash alleged that the office’s main gate was equipped with a thumb-impression scanner for access control. When the fire broke out and rapidly spread through the premises, the gate allegedly locked automatically, creating difficulties for those trying to escape.

“The office had a biometric entry system. After the fire spread, the gate locked automatically and it took time to open it. That delay made the situation much worse,” Yash told reporters at the site.

Authorities have not officially confirmed whether the biometric locking mechanism malfunctioned or played any role in hampering evacuation efforts. However, the claim is likely to be examined as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Lucknow Ankush Mittal said the smoke-filled staircase prevented firefighters from entering the building through the usual route. With no fire exit or secondary access available, rescue teams were forced to breach a wall of a neighbouring residential building to reach those trapped inside. “Our firemen could not enter through the staircase as it was choked. The building did not have any fire exit or second entry, prompting us to break the walls of the next residential building to get an entry,” Mittal said.