Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Nonagenarian, daughter & son in law defeat Covid-19 with positive intent
lucknow news

Nonagenarian, daughter & son in law defeat Covid-19 with positive intent

Two gutsy elderly women – nonagenarian Pratibha Joshi, her severely diabetic daughter Smita Pandey, 67, defeated Covid-19 infection and said keeping a positive mindset throughout the infection period was the key to recovery
By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:23 PM IST
HT Image

Two gutsy elderly women – nonagenarian Pratibha Joshi, her severely diabetic daughter Smita Pandey, 67, defeated Covid-19 infection and said keeping a positive mindset throughout the infection period was the key to recovery.

Smita’s husband BD Pandey, 69, retired superintendent of customs and central excise, who suffers from a heart ailment, got infected too.

“My mother’s positive approach and determination helped me and my husband overcome the infection,” Smita said.

Her husband tested positive for Covid-19 infection on April 18 after experiencing mild fever and cough. Smita initially testing negative but later developed symptoms with fever and soon after, along with her 95-year-old mother tested positive on April 23.

“Now, all three of us were positive. Only my sister Beenu Joshi, was free of Covid-19 infection. We decided to stay in home isolation and adhere to doctor’s advice after isolating ourselves in three separate rooms of the house in Indira Nagar,” Smita said.

Smita said her sister kept providing proper meal and took care of the entire house with help of some relatives and friends, who also kept delivering food and medicines regularly. The family was also in touch with doctors over phone and kept consulting them daily.

“We took our medicines on time, did breathing exercises regularly. At times, my mother’s oxygen level dipped slightly but she maintained her patience and increased the oxygen level through prone position,” Smita said.

“We remained positive all through the phase and never allowed ourselves to feel low. Patience, due care and precautions regarding medicines and diet etc. paid off and we three recovered in nearly two weeks. We are doing well now”, Pandey said.

“While recovering, we did breathing exercises, took steam, read books and rested,” she said adding that she felt proud of her mother for remaining positive mentally throughout the testing phase.

“Along with medicines, exercise and healthy diet, positive approach is very important for recovery,” she added.

Two gutsy elderly women – nonagenarian Pratibha Joshi, her severely diabetic daughter Smita Pandey, 67, defeated Covid-19 infection and said keeping a positive mindset throughout the infection period was the key to recovery.

Smita’s husband BD Pandey, 69, retired superintendent of customs and central excise, who suffers from a heart ailment, got infected too.

“My mother’s positive approach and determination helped me and my husband overcome the infection,” Smita said.

Her husband tested positive for Covid-19 infection on April 18 after experiencing mild fever and cough. Smita initially testing negative but later developed symptoms with fever and soon after, along with her 95-year-old mother tested positive on April 23.

“Now, all three of us were positive. Only my sister Beenu Joshi, was free of Covid-19 infection. We decided to stay in home isolation and adhere to doctor’s advice after isolating ourselves in three separate rooms of the house in Indira Nagar,” Smita said.

Smita said her sister kept providing proper meal and took care of the entire house with help of some relatives and friends, who also kept delivering food and medicines regularly. The family was also in touch with doctors over phone and kept consulting them daily.

“We took our medicines on time, did breathing exercises regularly. At times, my mother’s oxygen level dipped slightly but she maintained her patience and increased the oxygen level through prone position,” Smita said.

“We remained positive all through the phase and never allowed ourselves to feel low. Patience, due care and precautions regarding medicines and diet etc. paid off and we three recovered in nearly two weeks. We are doing well now”, Pandey said.

“While recovering, we did breathing exercises, took steam, read books and rested,” she said adding that she felt proud of her mother for remaining positive mentally throughout the testing phase.

“Along with medicines, exercise and healthy diet, positive approach is very important for recovery,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP