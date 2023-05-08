Non-teaching staff of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University protest for promotions

The non-teaching, regular employees of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University staged a protest demanding promotions, on Monday.

The staff of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University protesting on the campus on Monday (HT Photo)

The protesting employees alleged that the University has never thought about the well-being of its employees despite repeated representations over the years.

The protesting employees alleged that the University is not taking any interest in promotions of the non-teaching staff like assistant registrars, junior assistants and library cadre.

“We are the backbone of the university and for the first time we have to sit in a protest because the administration is deaf and dumb and not willing to look into the welfare of staff,” they said. The protesting staff said that being a law university they should first protect the rights of not only teachers but their employees too.

When contacted, university vice-chancellor SK Bhatnagar said, “In the minutes of the 43rd executive council meeting released on April 24, it has already been resolved that all necessary formalities for initiating the promotion/upgradation of the non-teaching employees should be finalised in a month or so.”

He said, “All need to wait till May 25 or so to allow the office of registrar to accomplish the task. The allegations of discrimination between teaching and non-teaching employees of the University by the administration are imaginary, baseless and painful too. The 43rd meeting was historic in the sense that it adopted all the government orders related to career progression of non-teaching employees, in one go which were waiting in the dockets for the last one decade or so for their incorporation in the University’s regulations.”

