Normal deliveries safer for mothers, can be achieved through care: Experts

Caesarean deliveries have a high risk of maternal mortality, and the only way to reduce mortality it is to perform more normal deliveries, said experts at UPCON-2023, the three-day 34th annual conference of obstetrics and gynaecology that began here on Friday.

(Sourced pic for representation only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“More normal or vaginal deliveries means less deaths during childbirth,” said Dr Priti Kumar, organising secretary of the conference that has 1,200 participants.

She said, a little more focus can help reduce the chance of a caesarean delivery. Since the day pregnancy is confirmed, diet needs to be changed. If intake of iron (tablet) is ensured for 180 days or as per doctor’s advice, the chance of a cesarean delivery can be reduced and even in case of a caesarean delivery the risk of death can be lowered.

“Major risk during delivery that often leads to mortality, is due to ignorance towards health and diet during pregnancy,” said Dr Chandravati, organising chairperson of the conference.

Doctors said that improvement in diet is a cost-effective way to reduce complications during childbirth. “Even if everything is normal, four antenatal checkups should be ensured. These checkups are a real help to know about any complexities with mother or the unborn child and treat them,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist SC Trivedi Memorial hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A pregnant woman should take one dose of deworming tablet in fourth month and her haemoglobin level should be above 11,” said Dr Kumar, while sharing tips for a healthy pregnancy and childbirth.

During the conference, a workshop on safe abortion practices, another on endoscopy and art of birthing were conducted. “Caesarean deliveries are between 40% to 60% of the total deliveries in different states. We need to bring this number down,” said Dr Kumar.