Not gold or money, gift brides guns & swords, says Baghpat mahapanchayat

A mahapanchayat reportedly organised by the members of the Kshatriya community in Baghpat’s Gauripur Mitli has argued that, instead of gold, silver or money, families should arm their daughters with guns and swords during ‘kanyadan’ (a Hindu wedding ritual) for their safety. (For representation)

The proposal was put forward by one Thakur Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh, who identified himself as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha. It was met with approval from attendees at the mahapanchayat.

“If a daughter goes to the market with money or jewellery, there’s a risk of robbery. Instead of giving gold or cash, gift her a weapon for her protection—a revolver if possible, or at least a ‘katta’ (country-made pistol),” Singh declared from the stage.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the death of a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten and set ablaze by her in-laws over demands for dowry in Greater Noida.

Critics, however, questioned whether arming women would truly enhance their security. Social activists and gender rights advocates argued that promoting weapons could normalise violence and place women in greater danger, particularly in domestic settings where dowry disputes often turn deadly. “Empowering women through education, legal awareness, and economic independence is a far more sustainable solution than handing them firearms,” argued Anjali Sharma, a women’s rights activist.

The proposal also raises legal concerns. Under India’s Arms Act, 1959, possessing unlicensed firearms is illegal, and promoting their distribution could invite scrutiny from law enforcement.

A senior police officer said, “No formal complaint has been received concerning the mahapanchayat. We are aware of the video showing the controversial statement. While the intent behind the panchayat’s suggestion may stem from concern, any distribution or possession of illegal arms will be dealt with strictly under the law.”

Meanwhile, Manhendra Singh Tanwar, the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM), said, “We have no association with the event organised in Baghpat. The man who made the statement has no association with us nor do we endorse the statement he made”. ABKM was founded by Raja Balwant Singh of Avagarh in 1897.

According to a 2024 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh reported over 65,000 cases of crimes against women, including 3,500 dowry-related incidents.