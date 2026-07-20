Not part of petition in Supreme Court, says Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara

A day after the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title suit case, approached the Supreme Court seeking directions for implementing the 2019 judgement that required the Centre to assign them “appropriate” role and representation in the management of the temple, Mahant Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara, who is a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, distanced himself from the Akhara’s petition.

Mahant Dinendra Das speaks to the media in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The petition filed on Saturday comes at a time when controversy has rocked the running of the Trust after donations were allegedly embezzled by people involved in the collection and counting of the money.

“I am not aware of Nirmohi Akhara’s petition in the Supreme Court. I am not part of this petition. There is no question of signing this petition,” Das said.

“As I represent Nirmohi Akhara in Ayodhya, therefore I was included in the Trust on orders of the Supreme Court,” he added.

“As a member of the Trust, I will attend its executive committee meeting in Ayodhya on July 22,” he said.

Mahant Dinendra Das will soon convene a meeting of the Nirmohi Akhara in Ayodhya.

Only the Ayodhya-based sect of the Nirmohi Akhara can be given representation in the Trust, said Ayodhya-based seers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “How can those based in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh or other parts of Uttar Pradesh be given representation in the Trust?” they asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How can those based in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh or other parts of Uttar Pradesh be given representation in the Trust?” they asked. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When the Trust was constituted in February 2020, a faction of the Nirmohi Akhara led by Mahant Rajendra Das, head of the Akhil Bharatiya Sri Panch Nirmohi Akhara of Jhariya, located in the Dang district of Gujarat, had staked claim to a position in the Trust.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the Trust but the court rejected the Akhara’s claim on the 2.77 acre land, which was hitherto disputed.

The Akhara has 13 members (panch) across the country.

Approaching the Supreme Court after a gap of almost seven years, the Shri Panch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara through its Mahant moved an application in the disposed suit on Saturday seeking a direction to the Centre to reconstitute the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public trust and to restore the original deities instead of the newly consecrated one to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The plea said, “Despite the judgment of this court, the applicant has not been given its due either in the form of representation in the ensuing Trust or role - i.e. to take care of the religious responsibilities of the deity. It was never intended that observation could be diluted or bypassed altogether.”

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019 had decided the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in favour of the Hindu side and had recognised the historical presence of Nirmohi Akhara at the disputed site.

With regard to the Akhara, the court used its power under Article 142 of the Constitution to direct the Centre that in framing a scheme for management of the temple, “appropriate representation may be given in the Trust or body, to the Nirmohi Akhara in such manner as the Central Government deems fit.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The apex court is set to hear on Monday (July 20) a batch of separate pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On July 13, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a status report on the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, while indicating that it may consider issuing further directions after examining the progress of the probe.