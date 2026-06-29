No-Tripping Zone: Hardly! Lko power cuts continue to plague state capital

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation’s Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has once again reiterated its promise of transforming the city into a “No-Tripping Zone”—this time by 2031, even as residents across Lucknow continue to face power cuts. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The latest announcement comes despite similar assurances being made over the past three years, with large parts of the city witnessing frequent outages and low-voltage issues every summer, often triggering public demonstrations.

As part of the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), LESA has initiated the process to set up new electricity substations in the Gomti Nagar zone, Amausi Zone, Jankipuram and Lucknow Central zone.

According to Gomti Nagar Zone chief engineer Sushil Garg, the department aims to upgrade Lucknow’s electricity infrastructure by ensuring that substations and power transformers operate at no more than 60% of their capacity, a key step towards making the city a “No-Tripping Zone” by 2031.

Under this new substations will be built in high-demand areas. In every zone more than 15 substations are required. Areas with maximum requirements are already marked including Rasoolpur, Vinay Khand, Picnic Spot, Indiranagar B-Block, Deva Road, New Shivpuri, Satrikh Road, Kalyanpur, Papnamau and STP Bhaisora.

Within a year, around 10 substations will come up and they will be equipped with modern 20 MVA power transformers. A new substation at Vinay Khand is also expected to ease the load on the Vishwas Khand network. Not only this the new substations are expected to come up in the outskirts of the city where new colonies are coming up. Within 2 years there is a plan to develop underground power infrastructure for power supply.