Now, a student of Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School tests Covid positive

A Class 5 student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow tested Covid positive following which the school remained closed on Wednesday for all classes, a press release by the school said.

In the recent past, students of La Martiniere Girls College, Cathedral Senior Secondary School, DPS Indira Nagar, The Millennium School have tested Covid positive.

In a message sent to parents, the school said, “Parents of students of class 5 who were in contact with the affected child can take suitable preventive measures.”

School will resume offline functioning from May 5.

A massive sanitization exercise was undertaken on the school campus wherein all classrooms and office area along with school vehicles and buses were sanitized.

Now, the process of sanitization will be repeated twice a day regularly so that the infection does not spread.

As another precautionary measure, the CHC team from the CMO office visited the school on Wednesday for Covid testing of staff.

“At GD Goenka Public School, we are committed to provide a safe environment to all our staff, teachers and students and thus, all the measures regarding protection against coronavirus are strictly followed to contain the infection,” said Sarvesh Goel, chairman of the school.

Meanwhile, there are reports that two more students of two different CBSE Board schools also tested positive. Principals of those institutions, however, refuted the claims.