Now Allahabad University to set up museum to showcase life, contributions of its stalwarts

With the aim of discouraging the migration of meritorious students to other cities of the country for pursuing higher education, Allahabad University (AU) officials have decided to establish a museum which would showcase the stalwarts produced by the university, to future students, so that they are encouraged to pursue their studies here at the fourth oldest university of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It pains me to see that many of the young students of the city and neighbouring districts are not at all aware of the ‘glorious past’ of AU or for that matter who all were the great personalities of the country who have been the students and teachers of this great institution,” said AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava.

While we are making all efforts to provide the best of the facilities, both in terms of academics and sports to our students, at the same time they should feel ‘self-pride’ while studying at AU and this would come only when they are well-informed about the glorious past that this university has and what great personalities AU has produced, she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VC further said, “For making the students, both who are already enrolled on the campus and also those who would become part of AU in coming years, more aware regarding the glorious past of AU and all the world-renowned personalities that AU had produced, this museum has been conceptualized,” said the VC.

Stalwarts of AU, ranging from former President of India Shankar Dayal Sharma to former Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar and VP Singh and the former five-time Prime Minister of Nepal Surya Bahadur Thapa besides noted poets and writers like Firaq Gorakhpuri and Harivansh Rai Bachchan as well as scientists like noted astrophysicist Meghnad Saha among others, would be part of the proposed museum.

The museum would be established at one of the halls of the building near the historical Vizayanagram Hall of the science faculty campus of the central varsity. Although the museum would have busts or murals of these stalwarts would be decided in due course of time as AU is yet to rope in funds too for this proposed museum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We would have to arrange for the needed funds too for establishing the said museum. The funds could come from business houses and companies through corporate social responsibility (CSR),” said Prof Srivastava.