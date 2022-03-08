Now, business houses can co-brand names of railway stations

With an aim of generating non-fare revenue, the Railway Board has allowed co-branding, station branding or semi-naming rights of railway stations. Following this, now names of brands or logos of government and reputed business houses can be prefixed or suffixed with the names of railway stations, informed railway officials.

However, such an activity is a form of advertisement only and would not be tantamount to change in the name of the railway station, the official letter makes it clear.

As per the letter of Railway Board dated March 2 sent to general managers of all railway zones of the country, including the Prayagraj-headquartered North Central Railway (NCR), the prefix or suffix of the brand name or logo to the name of the railway station shall not exceed two words.

However, co-branding will not be permitted on the railway tickets, passenger reservation system (PRS), websites, route maps, in announcements through the public-address systems, on the rail display network etc… where the name of the railway station will be its original name only, the letter, a copy of which is with HT, makes plain.

Giving example an official said a company can add its logo or brand name as prefix or suffix on boards at the Prayagraj station.

The board has made it clear that the prefix-suffix should be in a different font or colour and smaller in size as compared to the station name and IR’s logo in order to maintain the prominence of the station name and IR’s logo. Its form cannot be akin to the station’s name and Indian Railway logo, the official added.

In order to maximise revenue, this co-branding shall be permitted at all the places in the station building area wherever the name of the railway station is displayed, it adds.

“This provision is to ensure that Indian Railways’ image, as well as aesthetics, are given due regard and the tenure of the co-branding license shall be for a minimum period one year up to three years”, said Shivam Sharma, chief public relation officer (CPRO), North Central Railways.

Principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) Shashi Kant Singh, said, “NCR divisions have been instructed to give wide publicity to the policy and do appropriate marketing and soon divisions, including Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi will start inviting tenders.”

As the set norms, in addition to the prefix or suffix, the licensee may be given advertising rights for its brand in the circulating area subject to conditions of the out of home policy and availability of space. However, the quantum or location of space to be allotted in the circulating area shall be decided by the respective divisions, keeping in view the availability of space, station layout, facade and aesthetics, the letter says.

The letter also mentions that due care should be taken so that prefixing or suffixing does not adversely impact the clear visibility of station names which is essential for train operations.

It also comes with a rider that heritage buildings and railway stations named after eminent personalities, national leaders, martyrs etc will be excluded from this change of policy.

At the same time, advertisement of drugs, alcohol, cigarette, or tobacco items will be prohibited. At the same time, branding by political parties, religious institutions or outfits and individual personalities will also not be allowed.