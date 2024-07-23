Now, dy CM Maurya seeks details of reservation in UP government jobs

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had recently shot off a letter to the UP Appointment and Personnel department, seeking details of implementation of OBC, SC and ST quota in the recruitment of contractual and outsourced staff in various government departments. JP Nadda receives a warm welcome from UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on his arrival at Amausi Airport, in Lucknow recently. (ANI Photo)

The move came amid a review of BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. In his report to the party central leadership, UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary highlighted the shift in OBC and Dalit votes to the INDIA bloc as one of the main reasons for the saffron party’s poor show in the polls.

An OBC face of the BJP, Maurya was in the limelight during the state executive meeting of the BJP in Lucknow on July 14 when he raised the issue of neglect of party organisation by the government.

Maurya had said: “The organisation is bigger than the government, no one is bigger than the organisation. Every worker is our pride. Even though the 2024 election results were not as per our expectations, in 2027 BJP will again defeat opposition parties by combining its strength. BJP workers are always at the top. They are bigger than the government. They were bigger and will remain bigger,”

Maurya’s batting in favour of party workers was seen as the growing rift between him and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier speaking in the state executive meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had blamed over-confidence among party workers for the electoral debacle in Uttar Pradesh.

Interestingly, the appointment and personnel department, from which Maurya sought details of reservation policy, is under Yogi Adityanath.

Maurya had also raised the reservation issue in a letter to the same department in August 2023, asking if quota rules had been followed in the recruitment of contractual and outsourced staff.

He directed officers to submit a report after collecting details of recruitment of staff by various departments. However, after nearly a year, he was yet to receive the report. Maurya also raised the issue of recruitment of assistant teachers.

NDA ally Apna Dal (S) chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel had also raised the issue of OBC, SC and ST reservation in government jobs. In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she drew his attention towards alleged unfair practices in the interview-based recruitment process for state government jobs. Instead of recruiting candidates, the officers rejected applications stating that suitable reserved category candidate had not been found, she said.