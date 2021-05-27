Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, free post Covid treatment at govt medical colleges in UP
lucknow news

Now, free post Covid treatment at govt medical colleges in UP

: Patients requiring post Covid treatment will now get free treatment at all government medical colleges/institutions running post Covid wards, said principal secretary medical education Alok Kumar
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
HT Image

: Patients requiring post Covid treatment will now get free treatment at all government medical colleges/institutions running post Covid wards, said principal secretary medical education Alok Kumar.

In an order issued on Tuesday, principal secretary said, “In the present scenario it has been observed that despite testing negative for Covid-19, many patients have to stay further for post Covid treatment in hospitals. Such patients who test negative for Covid but need further treatment in post Covid wards will be treated free of cost.”

Several medical institutions had raised the issue with the medical education department as many patients who come for post Covid treatment are unable to afford the same and despite recovering from infection need prolonged hospital stay.

Till now medical colleges were charging from post Covid patients who were shifted out of Covid ward after they tested negative. “The decision will be a big relief particularly for those who cannot afford treatment cost. Covid treatment is free of cost, but the sudden burden of post Covid treatment might be a trouble as many patients come from poor economic background,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The order has been sent to all government medical institutes, including King George’s Medical University, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and all government medical colleges across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP