Now, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ to be played in UP prisons

In a move aimed at improving mental state of prisoners, “Gayatri Mantra” and “Mahamrityunjaya Jaap” will be played at jails across Uttar Pradesh, said minister of state (independent charge) for jail and homeguard Dharmveer Prajapati.

The minister, who was at the Circuit House here on Friday, also said religious discourses will also be organised at prisons. He said orders in this regard were issued two days ago. Prajapati said as per his information, the compliance of orders had begun in Muzaffarnagar jail and some other places.

“There are two types of prisoners, including those who are professional criminals and others who commit crime but repent their action later while in jail. For them, we want that there should be measures to assist them in becoming good human being once they move out of jail” the minister said while interacting with reporters.

“We believe in ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and it has been found that one’s mental state or psychology changes for good by chanting of ‘mantras’ (hymns) and as such I have ordered for playing of ‘Gayatri mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ in jails of Uttar Pradesh so that prisoners are guided towards better and peaceful life,” Prajapati said.

“I am also of view that ‘Pravachan’ (sermons) of ‘sants’ and ‘mahants’ should also be organised in jails to create a better atmosphere for prisoners,” he added. Prajapati who is an MLC from Agra and is a second time minister in the Yogi cabinet.

Moreover, he also outlined plans for homeguards whose family need to be supported once any untoward incident happens with any homeguard. The minister went to meet the family of a homeguard, who recently died, in a village in Agra.

